Bernard Benson Parklands
LETTER: Coal cash cow resilient
David King may have been raised in SA, but I assume he hasn’t been here for a while (“US exit from Paris Agreement is an opportunity for SA to take the lead”, March 4).
He says some interesting things, but fails to realise that our coal industry is something from which many politicians make much money. The cash cow will not die soon.
To make things worse, we can’t get our recently built power stations to operate properly due to dodgy construction contracts.
SA is 14th on the list of the world’s biggest carbon dioxide emitters, but nothing will change unless the world’s biggest polluters — the US, China and India — act faster. The carbon dioxide emission target for 2030 is 400-million tonnes, to avoid exceeding the 1.5°C increase in average global temperature.
In practice this is likely to be 500-million tonnes, according to projections of Climate Action Tracker’s projections. We will all realise too late that nuclear power, especially the new breed of small modular reactors, is the way to go.
Bernard Benson
Parklands
