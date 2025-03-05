The Reserve Bank building in Pretoria. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LEFTY SHIVAMBU
While I agree with Duma Gqubule that the government has spectacularly failed in growing the economy, and therefore hit the inevitable ceiling on government spending, I disagree with the rest of his “macro 101” assumptions (“Treasury and Bank to blame for ailing economy, joblessness”, March 4).
While it is correct to say government spending will always be a function of the overall size of the economy, we should not assume any given ratio “takes care of itself”. Austerity may indeed be the correct policy if the government has overreached and upset the numerator-denominator relationship. Sometimes, we have to cut our cloth accordingly.
Further, efficient government with limited scope empirically leads to a bigger economy and better social outcomes — a policy option our government has obstinately ignored for 30 years.
Also, throwing out a simplistic macro multiplier does nothing to add to Gqubule’s argument. He offers 1.9 in “construction”, but surely it matters what we build. And let’s be honest, while the government will count the “seen” effects of where it has spent money, we never get to count the debit side of the equation; which industry the taxes were taken from and what the “divider” was for the reduced investment in that sector.
It’s also getting tiresome hearing about the failed “neoliberal” policies of the current government when the experience has been the opposite. Perhaps Gqubule could explain his definition of “neoliberal”, but I’ve not seen smaller government, respect for property rights, sound money and low regulation anywhere in the SA policy landscape.
Neil Emerick Hout Bay
LETTER: Austerity may be right policy
If government has overreached and upset the numerator-denominator relationship we have to cut our cloth accordingly
DUMA GQUBULE: Treasury and Bank to blame for ailing economy, joblessness
