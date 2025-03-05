Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Aids patients bear the brunt

Interruption of antiretroviral treatment could reverse gains made over many years

05 March 2025 - 14:59
Picture: REUTERS
The millions of people who are now facing a dreadful, dark, uncertain, anxiety-filled future; innocent victims of thoughtless, disingenuous, ignorant, powerless, egocentric politicians, are probably having sleepless nights wondering what the future holds after US President Donald Trump stopped all USAID programmes (“SA must step up amid US HIV/Aids funding cuts”, March 5).

This was the only chance they had of surviving the previously life-threatening HIV after developing Aids. Any interruption to the administration of antiretroviral treatment has a negative effect on patients’ health, so there is now a real risk that all the gains that were achieved in fighting this pandemic over many years will be reversed.

While I understand why Trump has taken this decision, which might have been a necessary reaction from his perspective, it is unfortunately that it affects innocent people, and not the vengeful politicians who have brought this unfortunate situation about.

Cometh Dube-Makholwa
Midrand

