LETTER: Stellenbosch University makes Wilgenhof a scapegoat for apartheid history

On September 17 2024, the closure of the Wilgenhof men’s residence in Stellenbosch was celebrated on many platforms. In a piece gloatingly entitled “Totsiens, menere: Stellenbosch council closes door on Wilgenhof”, the editor of one of the largest news platforms in the country wrote: “In the end, the Stellenbosch University council had no choice but to close Wilgenhof men’s residence after 121 years — for good.”
Many in the chattering class celebrated the supposed end of the one of the very oldest male residences in the country, to the dismay of its current and past residents. Now, in the face of litigation it was bound to lose, the university has apologised to Wilgenhof’s residents for the disruption and insults it heaped on them without proper investigation or a factual basis.
Such one-sided reporting and opinion pieces on the overblown Wilgenhof saga played no small role in emboldening Prof “Slim” Wim de Villiers, outgoing rector of the University of Stellenbosch (US) and his shotgun-toting sidekick, Nicky Newton-King (chair of the university council). These two led the council to make a series of decisions that are embarrassing to all who care for the integrity of the university and the reliability of its governance structures.
(Read the Kriegler report for the damning details of their interference in an “independent” report, the final conclusion of which was that the pair influenced without disclosure to the council. Oblivious to this skulduggery, the council followed its recommendation to close Wilgenhof, for good.)
The good professor Wim was apparently intent on making Wilgenhof a scapegoat for apartheid history, the role the university played in racial segregation and its 20th century identification with the National Party. The closure of Wilgenhof would have cemented his legacy as The One Who Broke Decisively With The Past.
Only his timing was off by a decade or three. He vilified a residence that, ironically, even back in the day was more tolerant of different cultures and political views than most. This is borne out by the leaders it chose within its own ranks, and who thrived there, from Beyers Naudé to Frederik Van Zyl Slabbert, Edwin Cameron and many more.
Now that the dust has settled and the university was facing further embarrassment in the High Court for the utter lack of rationality and integrity in their decisions, the university has essentially capitulated. The residence will not be closed, nor will it cease to exist as Wilgenhof.
Yes, Wilgenhof will be “reimagined”, but that would have been possible without all the disruption, waste of resources and the loss to the US of the services of judge Edwin Cameron, whose unwavering fealty to truth, integrity and fair play doubtless made the prospect of his re-election as chancellor unpalatable.
When I last looked, race-baiting “commentators” and activist editors were tjoepstil on this development. Perhaps not surprising, since the university has thrown media critics under the bus. The university acknowledges in its joint media statement that the media coverage was biased and that they culpably stood by.
Some journalists must learn that when joining an unworthy cause they are likely to be expendable to those who lead it. As for Prof “Slim” Wim, this episode is likely to define his legacy. How Newton-King has survived the mauling she received in the Kriegler report is a mystery on par with her motivation for risking her reputation in the first place.
Craig Watt-Pringle Wilgenhof resident 1981-1984
