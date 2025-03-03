Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Winde’s address overlooked

Western Cape premier’s state of the province address was not covered

03 March 2025 - 16:39
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Western Cape premier Alan Winde. Picture: ZIYAAD DOUGLAS/GALLO IMAGES
Western Cape premier Alan Winde. Picture: ZIYAAD DOUGLAS/GALLO IMAGES

Did Business Day not know that the premier of the Western Cape would deliver his state of the province address in Beaufort West on February 26?

There was no coverage in Business Day. It was also disappointing that both eNCA and SABC chose not to cover Alan Winde’s address in full.

This was extremely disappointing, as Winde is the one provincial premier in SA who has something positive to say.

Brian McDonald
Somerset West

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Consensus elusive as Cape Town G20 meetings close

Administration of US President Donald Trump created tensions and uncertainties but ‘no flag was absent’
National
4 days ago

Table Mountain blaze contained but metro suspects arson

The City of Cape Town’s JP Smith says the fires are ‘some cause for concern’ and has urged SANParks to investigate the cause
National
4 days ago

Government seeks business input on possible rail investments

Private sector investment in the rail network is seen as crucial to improve performance
National
11 hours ago

UK’s Reeves expresses confidence SA will get budget done

Ramaphosa makes a robust case for the importance of forums such as the G20
Economy
4 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
YVONNE FONTYN: SA’s farmers certainly are under ...
Opinion
2.
EDITORIAL: The price of standing up to a bully
Opinion / Editorials
3.
GHALEB CACHALIA: A well-designed wealth tax is ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: Bias in the boardroom
Opinion / Editorials
5.
SIMON BARBER: Pay or drown in your people’s blood ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Cape Town International Airport is a soaring success

Features

How to be a DA boss in an ANC office

News & Fox

My door is open to Cape Town housing activists, says Alan Winde

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.