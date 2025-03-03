Western Cape premier Alan Winde. Picture: ZIYAAD DOUGLAS/GALLO IMAGES
Did Business Day not know that the premier of the Western Cape would deliver his state of the province address in Beaufort West on February 26?
There was no coverage in Business Day. It was also disappointing that both eNCA and SABC chose not to cover Alan Winde’s address in full.
This was extremely disappointing, as Winde is the one provincial premier in SA who has something positive to say.
Brian McDonald Somerset West
LETTER: Winde’s address overlooked
Western Cape premier’s state of the province address was not covered
