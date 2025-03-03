The take-home pay of the top 1% starts at less than R100,000 per month after tax at present, excluding any retirement annuities and the like. Deduct medical aid payments, municipal rates and taxes, electricity and water, school fees, car payments and private security, and there’s not much left to tax.
The SA Revenue Service itself showed how raising the top marginal rate actually resulted in it losing more than R4bn.
Jean Redpath Via BusinessLIVE
LETTER: Wealth tax myth
Ghaleb Cachalia's most recent column refers (“A well-designed wealth tax is not just a grab for cash”, March 3).
Jean Redpath
Via BusinessLIVE
