LETTER: Traditional media transformation

Would professionals and graduates benefit if Arena Holdings and LinkedIn were to merge?

03 March 2025 - 16:51
Tiisetso Motsoeneng’s Monday column refers (“Competition Commission takes on Big Tech for digital sovereignty”, March 3).

If Arena Holdings were to merge with LinkedIn under a localised business structure specific to our digital sovereignty and based on a specialised subscription fee structure, would professionals and graduates in SA benefit from a platform that has the potential to drive job creation and SMME business development by leveraging the user engagement capability of social media and content creation of traditional media?

Phuthela Myeni
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Competition Commission takes on Big Tech for digital sovereignty

Regulator needs help in fight to ensure a fair and equitable digital future for all
Opinion
15 hours ago
