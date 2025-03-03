If Arena Holdings were to merge with LinkedIn under a localised business structure specific to our digital sovereignty and based on a specialised subscription fee structure, would professionals and graduates in SA benefit from a platform that has the potential to drive job creation and SMME business development by leveraging the user engagement capability of social media and content creation of traditional media?
Phuthela Myeni
LETTER: Traditional media transformation
Would professionals and graduates benefit if Arena Holdings and LinkedIn were to merge?
Tiisetso Motsoeneng’s Monday column refers (“Competition Commission takes on Big Tech for digital sovereignty”, March 3).
If Arena Holdings were to merge with LinkedIn under a localised business structure specific to our digital sovereignty and based on a specialised subscription fee structure, would professionals and graduates in SA benefit from a platform that has the potential to drive job creation and SMME business development by leveraging the user engagement capability of social media and content creation of traditional media?
Phuthela Myeni
Via BusinessLIVE
TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Competition Commission takes on Big Tech for digital sovereignty
