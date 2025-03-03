A nurse vaccinates a teacher at the Rabasotho Community Centre in Tembisa, Johannesburg. File photo: SUNDAY TIMES/SEBABATSO MOSAMO
It has come to light that millions of rand were fraudulently claimed during Covid for Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (Ters) payments.
Despite the previous minister’s claims, it appears that it wasn’t the private sector that was defrauding the Ters system, but mainly the staff of the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) itself.
Thousands of government employees were double-dipping. We even have hundreds of claims against those who are serving in the military. The system is so corrupt that it appears that nothing was picked up during Covid.
Throughout this period I implored the employment & labour minister to use the SA Revenue Service (Sars) to pay out Ters claims. It must be understood that the UIF from every single business is paid into Sars, which has a record of the payments and a foolproof record of employees.
If this plea had not fallen on deaf ears we could have saved more than R1bn of UIF funds. These funds belong to SA workers and certainly could not be afforded to be squandered.
Once again we wait with bated breath for consequence management and the individuals within the government to be held to account. Disciplinary inquiries, dismissals and thereafter attachments of pension funds are clearly called for.
Michael Bagraim, MP DA employment & labour spokesperson
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za.
LETTER: Squandered Covid funds
UIF staff, not private sector, defrauded the Ters system
