Donald Trump is clearly working with Vladimir Putin and Benjamin Netanyahu as a far right-wing triad to destroy the world’s rules based order. The UN and Nato, with their institutions and any treaty or laws that don’t suit their agenda, will be attacked, violated or ignored. Total disregard for human rights. All of them.
A world flooded with refugees due to Putin and Netanyahu’s aggression, as well as the acceptance of using military force against civilians. And the US using its financial muscle to bully democratic nations.
SA has a golden opportunity to stand up to this tyranny. We have something to lose, but not nearly as bad as giving up our constitution and democracy.
It is a moment President Cyril Ramaphosa can use to turn his disastrous term as president into something noble. But to do this, he will need to make it clear that Putin is our enemy.
Richard Bryant
LETTER: Putin is SA’s enemy
Ramaphosa should stand up to tyranny
Your editorial opinion refers (“The price of standing up to a bully”, March 3).
