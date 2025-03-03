Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Putin is SA’s enemy

Ramaphosa should stand up to tyranny

03 March 2025 - 16:21
A protester stands with a placard in London, Britain, March 2 2025. Picture: REUTERS/ISABEL INFANTES
Your editorial opinion refers (“The price of standing up to a bully”, March 3).

Donald Trump is clearly working with Vladimir Putin and Benjamin Netanyahu as a far right-wing triad to destroy the world’s rules based order. The UN and Nato, with their institutions and any treaty or laws that don’t suit their agenda, will be attacked, violated or ignored. Total disregard for human rights. All of them.

A world flooded with refugees due to Putin and Netanyahu’s aggression, as well as the acceptance of using military force against civilians. And the US using its financial muscle to bully democratic nations.

SA has a golden opportunity to stand up to this tyranny. We have something to lose, but not nearly as bad as giving up our constitution and democracy.

It is a moment President Cyril Ramaphosa can use to turn his disastrous term as president into something noble. But to do this, he will need to make it clear that Putin is our enemy.

Richard Bryant
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: Ramaphosa’s misguided hubris

SA has been engaged in geopolitical brinkmanship against the US for years without a shield
Opinion
4 hours ago

PETER BRUCE: SA could whistle Dixie for funds US has say over

Country will battle to raise money internationally unless American attitude softens
Opinion
4 days ago

Ramaphosa wants to seal trade deals with Trump

President says SA has to ‘make a deal of one sort or another, on trade, diplomatic and political issues’
National
4 days ago

Zelensky coming to SA soon, says Ukraine’s ambassador

President Cyril Ramaphosa extends invite for visit by Ukraine leader
National
4 days ago

LETTER: Sending envoys not needed

G20 provides opportunity for all manner of discussions and interactions
Opinion
6 days ago
