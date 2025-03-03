I, like many others, am still stunned by the gutter politics I witnessed at the weekend in the White House, a once respected venue.
A respected world leader, fighting for the values of freedom and democracy, was lured into a carefully planned ambush and humiliated in a street fight in front of the world’s media, including Russian news agency Tass.
The “Make America Great Again” leader humiliated Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on arrival with a reference to how he was dressed. By the way, Winston Churchill did not wear a suit when visiting the White House during the war either.
In a long diplomatic career that took me to various capitals of the world I never experienced anything vaguely similar to this. Is this really what the world has become? Has the US, once described as “A City on the Hill/ Beacon of Hope”, turned its back on democracy?
Dawie Jacobs Pretoria
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Gutter politics in the US
Has Trump's America turned its back on democracy?
I, like many others, am still stunned by the gutter politics I witnessed at the weekend in the White House, a once respected venue.
A respected world leader, fighting for the values of freedom and democracy, was lured into a carefully planned ambush and humiliated in a street fight in front of the world’s media, including Russian news agency Tass.
The “Make America Great Again” leader humiliated Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on arrival with a reference to how he was dressed. By the way, Winston Churchill did not wear a suit when visiting the White House during the war either.
In a long diplomatic career that took me to various capitals of the world I never experienced anything vaguely similar to this. Is this really what the world has become? Has the US, once described as “A City on the Hill/ Beacon of Hope”, turned its back on democracy?
Dawie Jacobs
Pretoria
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
SIMON BARBER: Pay or drown in your people’s blood in Trump’s patrimonial state
EDITORIAL: The price of standing up to a bully
Starmer says ‘coalition of the willing’ to take Ukraine plan to US
Call for Ukraine leader to change or resign after White House blow-up
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
EDITORIAL: The price of standing up to a bully
Trump tariffs will hurt Agoa, Africa’s trade chief warns
Consensus elusive as Cape Town G20 meetings close
Trump is a pragmatist and Europe the crucible of war, says Lavrov
LETTER: Ramaphosa’s misguided hubris
LETTER: Putin is SA’s enemy
Call for Ukraine leader to change or resign after White House blow-up
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.