LETTER: Gutter politics in the US

Has Trump's America turned its back on democracy?

03 March 2025 - 16:39
Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA
I, like many others, am still stunned by the gutter politics I witnessed at the weekend in the White House, a once respected venue.

A respected world leader, fighting for the values of freedom and democracy, was lured into a carefully planned ambush and humiliated in a street fight in front of the world’s media, including Russian news agency Tass.

The “Make America Great Again” leader humiliated Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on arrival with a reference to how he was dressed. By the way, Winston Churchill did not wear a suit when visiting the White House during the war either.

In a long diplomatic career that took me to various capitals of the world I never experienced anything vaguely similar to this. Is this really what the world has become? Has the US, once described as “A City on the Hill/ Beacon of Hope”, turned its back on democracy? 

Dawie Jacobs
Pretoria

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

SIMON BARBER: Pay or drown in your people’s blood in Trump’s patrimonial state

The relationship between ruler and ruled is transactional; even if you just want to survive, you have to cough up
Opinion
15 hours ago

EDITORIAL: The price of standing up to a bully

Ukraine’s president may no longer enjoy US support but his mission remains well supported in most parts of the world
Opinion
15 hours ago

Starmer says ‘coalition of the willing’ to take Ukraine plan to US

British prime minister says peace plan vital to Europe’s security must have US backing to succeed
World
1 day ago

Call for Ukraine leader to change or resign after White House blow-up

Fears the US maybe walking away from its allies and embracing Russia’s Putin as Republicans lash out
World
1 day ago
