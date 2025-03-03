Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC stuck in the past

Party’s foreign policy is partly a function of its domestic positioning

03 March 2025 - 17:29
People walk past Luthuli House, the ANC's headquarters, in Johannesburg. Picture: VELI NHLAPO
Anthony Butler’s most recent column refers (“SA has chance to rethink foreign policy amid Trump fall out”, February 28). The ANC’s foreign policy is partly a function of its domestic positioning.

From the ANC’s perspective the fight has to remain one of the previously colonised against the previous colonisers (or people who look like the previous colonisers), in the same way that domestic politics must be framed in terms of an indefinite fight against apartheid.

Because if attention turns to current performance — in foreign affairs, who is actually democratic and supportive of human rights; in domestic politics, who actually delivers things like water, power, safety, sewer systems, economic growth? — the ANC’s cover would be blown.

It has to keep fighting the wars of the past because it is so utterly incapable of improving the present.

Johan Prins
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

ANTHONY BUTLER: SA has chance to rethink foreign policy amid Trump fall out

There is an opportunity to correct the disjuncture between diplomatic priorities and  economic interests
