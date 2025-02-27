Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Tariffs illogical

27 February 2025 - 17:32
US President Donald Trump. Picture: MICHAEL M SANTIAGO/GETTY IMAGES
President Donald Trump keeps banging on about the unfairness of countries exporting more goods to the US than it imports from them. Yet his threat to impose swingeing tariffs on imported goods is not the remedy, and will undoubtedly cause an increase in prices and precipitate inflation worldwide.

Another factor to consider is that the US’s major trading partners have been investing their trade surpluses in US treasury bonds, which keeps US interest rates low and is a brake on prices. This is likely to change — there is already a movement by the central banks of these countries to instead invest their funds in gold.

The logic of Trump’s actions escapes me. How can he expect a country of, say, 55-million people to import the same value of goods that it exports to a country of 350-million? A calculation of the value of trade per capita between countries would give a completely different story. 

Angus MacKenzie
Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

