This is the first national coalition government in SA's democratic history. The ANC has to learn to share power for the first time. The DA and others have to learn how to use power they’ve never had before.
Until the budget, the most contentious issues — the Basic Education Laws Amendment Act and National Health Insurance — were carried over from the previous government, and the ANC could make some argument that its coalition partners had to accept it or lump it.
The budget was the first time, ever, that the ANC at national level actually needed the support of other parties to pass anything. So of course this was going to be a messy process. Has no-one looked at coalition governments in the rest of the world?
At one point Belgium didn’t have any national government for more than 12 months as the parties could not agree to form a coalition government. It seems both the ANC and political commentators in SA have to get used to this new reality.
Petrus le Roux Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: SA’s new political reality
Coalition partners need to learn how to share and use power
I can’t comprehend why political commentators like Marianne Merten are so surprised by the budget debacle (“GNU must own up to historic failure to table budget”, February 26).
This is the first national coalition government in SA's democratic history. The ANC has to learn to share power for the first time. The DA and others have to learn how to use power they’ve never had before.
Until the budget, the most contentious issues — the Basic Education Laws Amendment Act and National Health Insurance — were carried over from the previous government, and the ANC could make some argument that its coalition partners had to accept it or lump it.
The budget was the first time, ever, that the ANC at national level actually needed the support of other parties to pass anything. So of course this was going to be a messy process. Has no-one looked at coalition governments in the rest of the world?
At one point Belgium didn’t have any national government for more than 12 months as the parties could not agree to form a coalition government. It seems both the ANC and political commentators in SA have to get used to this new reality.
Petrus le Roux
Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
MAMOKETE LIJANE: Treasury in a worrisome corner over balancing budget
Budget delay a humiliation for GNU management, says Justice Malala
Sars boss resolute against tax increase
Cabinet approves the medium-term development plan
SA ‘fed-up and disillusioned’ after budget speech delay
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
PETER BRUCE: SA could whistle Dixie for funds US has say over
LETTER: Budget wasn’t balanced
MAMOKETE LIJANE: Treasury in a worrisome corner over balancing budget
STUART THEOBALD: Budgeting in an environment of stagnant growth
LETTER: Where are DA solutions?
JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Introduction of a wealth tax is no quick fix
LETTER: Lesufi out of touch
LETTER: Taxpayers under pressure
CARTOON: No GNU taxes
KHAYA SITHOLE: Lack of blueprint for economy caused public funding crisis
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.