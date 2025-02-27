Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SA’s new political reality

Coalition partners need to learn how to share and use power

27 February 2025 - 17:10
Speaker Thoko Didiza announces the postponement of finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s 2025 budget speech, in Cape Town, February 19 2025. Picture: REUTERS/ESA ALEXANDER
I can’t comprehend why political commentators like Marianne Merten are so surprised by the budget debacle (“GNU must own up to historic failure to table budget”, February 26).

This is the first national coalition government in SA's democratic history. The ANC has to learn to share power for the first time. The DA and others have to learn how to use power they’ve never had before.

Until the budget, the most contentious issues — the Basic Education Laws Amendment Act and National Health Insurance — were carried over from the previous government, and the ANC could make some argument that its coalition partners had to accept it or lump it.

The budget was the first time, ever, that the ANC at national level actually needed the support of other parties to pass anything. So of course this was going to be a messy process. Has no-one looked at coalition governments in the rest of the world?

At one point Belgium didn’t have any national government for more than 12 months as the parties could not agree to form a coalition government. It seems both the ANC and political commentators in SA have to get used to this new reality.

Petrus le Roux
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

MAMOKETE LIJANE: Treasury in a worrisome corner over balancing budget

Parliamentary fiasco brought into sharp focus how few good fiscal policy options are available
Opinion
1 day ago

Budget delay a humiliation for GNU management, says Justice Malala

‘Everyone in that cabinet … knew this day was coming. They could have discussed this among themselves’
National
2 days ago

Sars boss resolute against tax increase

Effective tax policy hinges on good admin,  says Edward Kieswetter
National
1 day ago

Cabinet approves the medium-term development plan

The plan sets out the government’s priorities for the next five years
National
4 hours ago

SA ‘fed-up and disillusioned’ after budget speech delay

Social Research Foundation polling suggests that ‘hope is now dwindling‘ regarding the GNU
Politics
3 days ago
