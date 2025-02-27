Its easy for SA Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Edward Kieswetter to call for more funds to be allocated to Sars to improve administration (“Sars boss resolute against tax increase”, February 26).
However, he should leave the comfort of his desk and visit Sars’ Alberton office, for example, to get an idea of how difficult it is for wannabe taxpayers to pay tax across to Sars and/or establish why Sars is withholding VAT credits for months on end.
He has absolutely no idea what it is like to be forced to stand in a queue for four to six hours like cattle, with total disregard for people, including those of advanced age.
Its also interesting that allegedly corrupt officials identified in the Zondo state capture commission report continue to escape the Sars/National Prosecuting Authority net.
Gordon Pascoe Via BusinessLIVE
LETTER: Sars fails taxpayers
People are forced to stand in queues for hours to get help
