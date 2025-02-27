Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SA is not a victim

Choices have consequences

27 February 2025 - 16:42
An Iranian woman holds a poster of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Teheran, Iran. Picture: REUTERS
John Dludlu's most recent column refers (“Keep our ties with US; Trump may be gone in three years”, February 26).

Sanctions can be a valuable agent for change — we saw that first hand when sanctions brought down the apartheid regime. Now we hope US sanctions will help SA choose its friends more wisely and follow a democratic/capitalist system.

Let’s all apply pressure for change. The US aid comes from the American people and President Donald Trump has a mandate to put America first.

As long as SA is in a relationship with Iran, continued ties with us will not be in American interests. SA is not a victim. Choices have consequences.

Martin Engelbrecht
Via BusinessLIVE

PETER BRUCE: SA could whistle Dixie for funds US has say over

Country will battle to raise money internationally unless American attitude softens
Opinion
10 hours ago

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: US view on SA stark even under less hostile administrations

There has been deep concern across the aisle over SA’s Iran connection and terrorist financing issues
Opinion
1 week ago

LETTER: SA can learn from Trump

The government should put SA first
Opinion
1 week ago

SA open to ‘any country’ for nuclear project bids, including Russia and Iran

The government is aiming to add 2,500MW of nuclear energy capacity to tackle electricity outages
National
1 week ago

LETTER: Iran to the rescue

ANC bigwigs are confident their prime supporter will step up to the plate should SA lose Agoa access
Opinion
2 weeks ago

LETTER: Connect Iran dots

Dubious relationship between ANC and Tehran fuels Trump’s ire
Opinion
2 weeks ago

LETTER Foreign policy delusion

ANC thinks a reinterpretation of what is can convert it into something else
Opinion
1 week ago
