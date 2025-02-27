Sanctions can be a valuable agent for change — we saw that first hand when sanctions brought down the apartheid regime. Now we hope US sanctions will help SA choose its friends more wisely and follow a democratic/capitalist system.
Let’s all apply pressure for change. The US aid comes from the American people and President Donald Trump has a mandate to put America first.
As long as SA is in a relationship with Iran, continued ties with us will not be in American interests. SA is not a victim. Choices have consequences.
Martin Engelbrecht Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: SA is not a victim
Choices have consequences
John Dludlu's most recent column refers (“Keep our ties with US; Trump may be gone in three years”, February 26).
Sanctions can be a valuable agent for change — we saw that first hand when sanctions brought down the apartheid regime. Now we hope US sanctions will help SA choose its friends more wisely and follow a democratic/capitalist system.
Let’s all apply pressure for change. The US aid comes from the American people and President Donald Trump has a mandate to put America first.
As long as SA is in a relationship with Iran, continued ties with us will not be in American interests. SA is not a victim. Choices have consequences.
Martin Engelbrecht
Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
PETER BRUCE: SA could whistle Dixie for funds US has say over
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: US view on SA stark even under less hostile administrations
LETTER: SA can learn from Trump
SA open to ‘any country’ for nuclear project bids, including Russia and Iran
LETTER: Iran to the rescue
LETTER: Connect Iran dots
LETTER Foreign policy delusion
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Ramaphosa condemns remarks by AfriForum and Solidarity during their US visit
Treasury optimistic SA will be off greylist by October
Ramaphosa wants to seal trade deals with Trump
LETTER: Mission impossible for SA
Mineral beneficiation a priority for SA, Ramaphosa tells G20 meeting
RUFARO MAFINYANI: Decoding US-SA tensions and their global implications
VASHNA JAGARNATH: Building solidarity across the Global South
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.