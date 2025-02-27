We signed up to the Financial Action Task Force commitments. There were deadlines. The benefits of which your editorial speaks would have accrued had we simply done what we said we would do.
LETTER: Greylisting affects us all
Every participant in the economy was sanctioned
I respectfully disagree with your editorial opinion on SA’s greylisting (“Greylisting has done more good than harm”, February 26).
We signed up to the Financial Action Task Force commitments. There were deadlines. The benefits of which your editorial speaks would have accrued had we simply done what we said we would do.
We missed those deadlines. By a lot. Then, in effect, every participant in the economy was sanctioned (those with forex reserves especially so), and will remain sanctioned until we get our act together.
Let’s hold the applause for the government almost (but still not quite) doing what it should have done ages ago. There’s no point in setting the bar so low that you need excavation equipment to find it.
Johan Prins
Via BusinessLIVE
