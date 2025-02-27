Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Go back to roots, Old Mutual

Rot set in when Mike Levett lead the company to London and the US

27 February 2025 - 16:39
Old Mutual's office in Sandton Johannesburg. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/FINANCIAL TIMES
In your recent editorial opinion you discussed the exit of the CEO of Old Mutual (“What’s behind Williamson’s exit from Old Mutual?”, February 25).

The one deep-rooted problem with the organisation is its inability to recognise the difference between a long-term life assurer and a public company.

Before demutualisation at the turn of the century annual reports used to boast about its success in securing new policyholders and the monetary value of these. Annual reports in recent years completely ignore the policyholder.

Where does its income come from — premiums or dividends? The company has been fined for noncompliance with regulations. Its investment in Nedbank and its planned introduction of another bank don’t make sense.

There are many disgruntled policyholders out there whose “promised” returns have not been met. Advertising claims are grossly overstated.

The rot set in when Mike Levett lead the company to London and the US. Why not go back to your roots, Old Mutual?   

Chris Richards
Craighall Park

