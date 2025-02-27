LETTER: Elders deserve care as vulnerable members of our communities

In SA we hold a deep respect for our elders — their wisdom, resilience and contributions to society are woven into the fabric of our communities. This reverence is reflected in the Older Persons Act of 2006, a law that not only acknowledges the challenges faced by older adults but also champions their right to live with dignity, purpose and the respect they deserve. At its heart, the act recognises elders as vital keepers of knowledge and experience, a truth rooted in our constitutional commitment to human dignity.
Recently, the Older Persons Amendment Bill took a significant step forward, approved by the National Council of Provinces and now awaiting final approval in the National Assembly. This update aims to broaden protections for older adults, including those harmed by family members or caregivers, and tragically, those unjustly accused of “witchcraft” or blamed for community hardships. These changes speak volumes about the vulnerabilities many elders still face.
The amendment bill also removes an outdated distinction, aligning the definition of an “older person” to 60 for everyone, regardless of gender. This shift towards equality is long overdue.
Halfway across the world a different story unfolded, one that chills the soul. Take a moment to imagine being 80, 85, or even 86 years old and waking to the terror of armed militants storming your home. On October 7 2023, Hamas abducted 10 elderly Israelis from their homes near Gaza.
Among them were Chaim Peri (79), Yoram Metzger (80) and Amiram Cooper (85), who appeared in a Hamas propaganda video pleading, “Don’t let us grow old here.” Months later, they remained captive. Amiram celebrated his 86th birthday in chains; Chaim turned 80. Their deaths in captivity were confirmed months later, along with others like 73-year-old Gad Haggai and his wife Judi (70), Ofra Keidar (70) and Eliyahu Margalit (75).
The oldest hostage, 86-year-old Shlomo Mansour, was declared dead over a year after his abduction. His body, like that of Itzik Elgarat (70), remains held in Gaza. Oded Lifshitz, an 84-year-old peace activist who dedicated years of his life driving Palestinian children to hospitals for care, was returned to Israel last week, only as remains. His wife, an 85-year-old freed hostage, now mourns him alone. Gadi Moses, kidnapped at 79, spent his 80th birthday in captivity, pleading in a Hamas video, “We are dying every moment.” After 482 days, he was finally released, surrounded by masked, armed militants.
Just days before the October 7 tragedy, UN secretary-general António Guterres marked International Day of Older Persons by calling elders “invaluable sources of knowledge” who contribute to peace and sustainability. Yet in times of conflict, they are often among the first to suffer.
A recent report by HelpAge International highlights the dire risks facing over 111,500 older adults in Gaza, caught in the crossfire of war, neglected in humanitarian efforts and stripped of basic dignity. For those who survived the October 7 massacre or endured captivity, their view of humanity may forever be altered.
As a society, we have a duty to balance two truths: elders deserve care as vulnerable members of our communities, but they are also pillars of strength, reservoirs of life’s hard-earned lessons. To honour them is to honour the very essence of what it means to live a full life.
For the elders of Gaza, for those who survived Hamas’ brutality, and for the few hostages who made it home, their stories are a stark reminder of humanity’s fragility and our collective responsibility to protect those who paved the way for us.
It’s a story many didn’t survive to share. And that makes it all the more urgent to listen.
Joy Theron Via email
