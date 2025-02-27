Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Cut the fat in government

Trim the cabinet and MPs, and cut perks to the bone, rather than impose a wealth tax

27 February 2025 - 16:39
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/PRAZIS
Picture: 123RF/PRAZIS

Jabulani Sikhakhane’s most recent column refers (“Introduction of a wealth tax is no quick fix”, February 26).

Cut the number of cabinet ministers, cut the number of MPs, cut the number of their hangers-on and cut all their perks to the bone. Clear the “swamp” of all the drones in government departments.

President Cyril “Sofa” Ramaphosa must obey the terms of the African Growth & Opportunity Act agreement and stop badmouthing the US, arrest all the corrupt cadres and get rid of his private jet, form a Department of Government Efficiency (Doge) committee made up of business leaders and follow their advice.

That just might make SA great again. A “wealth tax”, which is simply legalised theft, will only drive away the very people SA needs to get it back on its feet. 

Dennis Hoines
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Introduction of a wealth tax is no quick fix

Implementing the tax is complex and may deliver little in additional revenue
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: Wealth tax would be a disaster

A minority of South Africans already account for the vast majority of the state’s revenue
Opinion
2 days ago

LETTER: Taxpayers under pressure

Wealth tax would be plaster on wound that is low economic growth
Opinion
2 days ago

Sars boss resolute against tax increase

Effective tax policy hinges on good admin,  says Edward Kieswetter
National
1 day ago

WATCH: Institute for Economic Justice on how to close budget gap

Business Day TV speaks to Zimbali Mncube, tax and budget researcher at the IEJ
Economy
20 hours ago

Fiscal tug-of-war intensifies over government spending

GNU meeting reveals DA’s budget stance is in sharp contrast to ANC proposals
Economy
1 day ago

Wealth tax proposed to fill budget gap

The proposal is one option to balance budget after rejection of 17% VAT rate
National
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
EDITORIAL: What’s behind Williamson’s exit from ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Introduction of a wealth tax ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
PETER BRUCE: SA could whistle Dixie for funds US ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
JOHN DLUDLU: Keep our ties with US; Trump may be ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITORIAL: Greylisting has done more good than ...
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

LETTER: Wealth tax would be a disaster

Opinion / Letters

JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Introduction of a wealth tax is no quick fix

Opinion / Columnists

LETTER: Taxpayers under pressure

Opinion / Letters

Sars boss resolute against tax increase

National

WATCH: Institute for Economic Justice on how to close budget gap

Economy

Fiscal tug-of-war intensifies over government spending

Economy

Wealth tax proposed to fill budget gap

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.