Cut the number of cabinet ministers, cut the number of MPs, cut the number of their hangers-on and cut all their perks to the bone. Clear the “swamp” of all the drones in government departments.
President Cyril “Sofa” Ramaphosa must obey the terms of the African Growth & Opportunity Act agreement and stop badmouthing the US, arrest all the corrupt cadres and get rid of his private jet, form a Department of Government Efficiency (Doge) committee made up of business leaders and follow their advice.
That just might make SA great again. A “wealth tax”, which is simply legalised theft, will only drive away the very people SA needs to get it back on its feet.
Dennis Hoines Via BusinessLIVE
LETTER: Cut the fat in government
Trim the cabinet and MPs, and cut perks to the bone, rather than impose a wealth tax
Jabulani Sikhakhane's most recent column refers ("Introduction of a wealth tax is no quick fix", February 26).
Dennis Hoines
