Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Clip cadre deployment’s wings

Luthuli House can make appointments within the ANC to positions in the ANC, not in public administration or SOEs

27 February 2025 - 17:16
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
People walk past Luthuli House, the ANC's headquarters, in Johannesburg. Picture: VELI NHLAPO
People walk past Luthuli House, the ANC's headquarters, in Johannesburg. Picture: VELI NHLAPO

Rise Mzansi’s disquiet over the strange goings-on in the recruitment process for a new SAA CEO, not among the best candidates but among the remaining loyal ANC supporters, is well justified.

Though Rise Mzansi describes the processes involved as “the culture of cadre deployment” in the ANC, the very notion of a political party busying itself in the recruitment of a CEO of a state-owned enterprise (SOE) is illegal and unconstitutional, not cultural at all.

The final word on the topic is yet to be spoken by the Constitutional Court, where appeals are pending, but there is sound high court precedent for the proposition that cadre deployments are a no-no.

Not only is the doctrine of the separation of powers not respected, the values and principles that inform governance of the public administration and SOEs are flouted by the practice, though it has been long indulged in by the ANC, which has always had difficulty distinguishing party from state. That must change in the dawning era of coalition government.

Section 195 (1) of the constitution requires a high standard of professional ethics, not a friendly chat with the deputy president and minister, neither of whom have any business cosily appointing staff in SOEs where “good human-resource management and career-development practices” must be cultivated.

Moreover, “efficient, economic and effective use of resources” (including human resources) is not promoted by seeking out a lesser candidate with party credentials over an objectively better candidate without such connections. Section 195 also demands that “services must be provided impartially, fairly, equitably and without bias”.

The deputy president was involved in the interviewing in his capacity as chair of the Luthuli House deployment committee — a party political office — and not as a properly authorised state functionary. Luthuli House can make appointments within the ANC to positions in the ANC, but it has no business at all making decisions on appointments in the public administration or SOEs.

ANC cadre deployments are at the root of state capture, an ongoing scourge in SA. The practice must end.

Paul Hoffman
Director, Accountability Now

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: Foster business confidence

March version of budget should address absence of new investment
Opinion
4 days ago

TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: A painful reminder of racial hierarchies still at work

Trump’s decision to cut off aid to SA, framed under the misleading guise of protecting the rights of supposedly under-siege white Afrikaners, is a ...
Opinion
2 weeks ago

ALAN BEESLEY: SA can no longer ignore the failure of BBBEE

To reject it is to embrace an Opportunity Fund that offers a genuine chance to right the wrongs of the past and build an inclusive future
Opinion
3 weeks ago

LETTER: Sleepwalking to oblivion

ANC appears determined to double down on the political and policy impulses that have brought the country to its present impasse
Opinion
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
EDITORIAL: What’s behind Williamson’s exit from ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Introduction of a wealth tax ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
PETER BRUCE: SA could whistle Dixie for funds US ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
JOHN DLUDLU: Keep our ties with US; Trump may be ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITORIAL: Greylisting has done more good than ...
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

CLEO ROSE-INNES: There’s a new sheriff in town so SA’s G20 presidency may be ...

Opinion

ANC plans further municipal interventions to woo back voters

Politics

ROY HAVEMANN AND CLAIRE BISSEKER: Reforming local government should start with ...

Opinion

Fix local government to drive growth and investment, BER urges

Economy

KHAYA SITHOLE: What is anathema for the opposition is vital when in power

Opinion / Columnists

LETTER: BEE an offence to everyone

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Public service is bloated

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Blame ANC misrule, not GNU

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: BEE is leading to a mafia state

Opinion / Letters

EDITORIAL: ANC ‘renewal’ is drearily predictable

Opinion / Editorials

TOM EATON: President causes shock in ANC by trying to raise intellectual ...

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.