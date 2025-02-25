Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Where are DA solutions?

25 February 2025 - 16:14
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
DA leader John Steenhuisen. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ER LOMBARD
DA leader John Steenhuisen. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ER LOMBARD

I recently asked whether the DA’s presence in the government of national unity (GNU) would prevent it from following its traditional practice of publishing an “alternative budget” before the finance minister’s national budget (“DA should still speak out”, February 4). 

Had it done so, finance minister Enoch Godongwana would have readily understood that his proposed budget had no chance of being supported by his DA cabinet colleagues, and our nation would have been spared the costly and embarrassing farce that played out in parliament on February 19.

DA leader John Steenhuisen claims some sort of victory for the DA, suggesting it has had a real impact within the GNU, but where are the “bold and innovative” alternative funding solutions that he speaks so glibly about? (“A growth and jobs budget is the only path to success for SA”, February 24).

If the DA was so strongly opposed to the minister’s VAT proposals, why was this not raised in earlier cabinet meetings, in the clearing house or in the recent lekgotlas? If the minister just wanted to bulldoze his proposal through parliament, the DA could have presented its “bold and innovative solutions” in the debate and ultimately voted against the bill.

The GNU has had many months to construct an acceptable budget, has failed to do so and now would have us believe it can credibly deliver an acceptable one within the next few weeks.

Far from convincing the public that the GNU is the best form of government for our country, this budget bungling demonstrates a lack of integrity, focus and effectiveness from President Cyril Ramaphosa and his executive, and that they are collectively responsible for a level of dysfunctionality of governance that SA cannot afford.

David Gant
Kenilworth

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Wealth tax proposed to fill budget gap

The proposal is one option to balance budget after rejection of 17% VAT rate
National
12 hours ago

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Special cabinet meeting to discuss budget postponement

Cabinet will meet to resolve budget impasse and load-shedding expected until end of the week
Politics
1 day ago

Budget postponement opens door for tax alternatives, says IEJ

The Institute for Economic Justice has come up with a list of suggestions to replace a VAT hike in the 2025 budget
Economy
1 day ago

LETTER: Budget wasn’t balanced

ANC focused more on expenses than income
Opinion
1 hour ago

Moody’s weighs in on budget delay

Agreement that does not stray from fiscal consolidation path is likely, says ratings agency
Economy
12 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
JOHN STEENHUISEN: A growth and jobs budget is the ...
Opinion
2.
TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: The painful trade-offs ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Steinberg provides a brazen and ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: Budget 2.0 needs GNU’s stamp of ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
GAVIN RICH: Tough away schedule gives Boks a ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Wealth tax proposed to fill budget gap

National

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Special cabinet meeting to discuss budget postponement

Politics

Budget postponement opens door for tax alternatives, says IEJ

Economy

Moody’s weighs in on budget delay

Economy

SA ‘fed-up and disillusioned’ after budget speech delay

Politics

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.