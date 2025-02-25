LETTER: Where are DA solutions?

DA leader John Steenhuisen. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ER LOMBARD
I recently asked whether the DA’s presence in the government of national unity (GNU) would prevent it from following its traditional practice of publishing an “alternative budget” before the finance minister’s national budget (“DA should still speak out”, February 4).
Had it done so, finance minister Enoch Godongwana would have readily understood that his proposed budget had no chance of being supported by his DA cabinet colleagues, and our nation would have been spared the costly and embarrassing farce that played out in parliament on February 19.
DA leader John Steenhuisen claims some sort of victory for the DA, suggesting it has had a real impact within the GNU, but where are the “bold and innovative” alternative funding solutions that he speaks so glibly about? (“A growth and jobs budget is the only path to success for SA”, February 24).
If the DA was so strongly opposed to the minister’s VAT proposals, why was this not raised in earlier cabinet meetings, in the clearing house or in the recent lekgotlas? If the minister just wanted to bulldoze his proposal through parliament, the DA could have presented its “bold and innovative solutions” in the debate and ultimately voted against the bill.
The GNU has had many months to construct an acceptable budget, has failed to do so and now would have us believe it can credibly deliver an acceptable one within the next few weeks.
Far from convincing the public that the GNU is the best form of government for our country, this budget bungling demonstrates a lack of integrity, focus and effectiveness from President Cyril Ramaphosa and his executive, and that they are collectively responsible for a level of dysfunctionality of governance that SA cannot afford.
David Gant Kenilworth
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Most Read
