A minority of citizens already pay the vast majority of tax, footing the bill for millions of people who benefit from taxpayer-funded infrastructure and government services. Already, these understandably resentful and hard-done-by taxpayers are considering fleeing the country, especially as expropriation talk threatens their assets. Businesses will shrink as revenues dry up, and with the shrinking of the economy, tax income as a whole will also shrink.
A wealth tax is a grossly unfair and unworkable system that punishes hard-working individuals and erodes private wealth. It only serves to line the pockets of corrupt politicians. Instead of trying to raise tax rates and levy additional taxes, the government should be liberalising the economy and making it easier for more people to find gainful employment. If the economy grows, tax income will grow.
We don’t need to tax a minority of taxpayers even more. We should be equipping more South Africans to escape poverty and become taxpayers themselves. The only way to do this is to embrace a free-market economy, with a deregulated labour market and business-friendly environment that encourages entrepreneurship and employment.
Nicholas Woode-Smith Cape Town
LETTER: Wealth tax would be a disaster
A minority of South Africans already account for the vast majority of the state’s revenue
