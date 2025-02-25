Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Wealth tax would be a disaster

A minority of South Africans already account for the vast majority of the state’s revenue

25 February 2025 - 16:46
Picture: 123RF/ALEKSANDRA GIGOWSKA
Picture: 123RF/ALEKSANDRA GIGOWSKA

A wealth tax would be disastrous for SA’s already flagging tax base (“Wealth tax proposed to fill budget gap”, February 25).

A minority of citizens already pay the vast majority of tax, footing the bill for millions of people who benefit from taxpayer-funded infrastructure and government services. Already, these understandably resentful and hard-done-by taxpayers are considering fleeing the country, especially as expropriation talk threatens their assets. Businesses will shrink as revenues dry up, and with the shrinking of the economy, tax income as a whole will also shrink.

A wealth tax is a grossly unfair and unworkable system that punishes hard-working individuals and erodes private wealth. It only serves to line the pockets of corrupt politicians. Instead of trying to raise tax rates and levy additional taxes, the government should be liberalising the economy and making it easier for more people to find gainful employment. If the economy grows, tax income will grow.

We don’t need to tax a minority of taxpayers even more. We should be equipping more South Africans to escape poverty and become taxpayers themselves. The only way to do this is to embrace a free-market economy, with a deregulated labour market and business-friendly environment that encourages entrepreneurship and employment.

Nicholas Woode-Smith
Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Wealth tax proposed to fill budget gap

The proposal is one option to balance budget after rejection of 17% VAT rate
National
12 hours ago
