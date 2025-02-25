LETTER: Lesufi out of touch

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi has outlined 13 “priorities” for Gauteng, including water supply, traffic lights, road upgrades and revitalising the CBD (“Gauteng province on course to create about 1-million jobs, Lesufi says amid criticism”, February 25).
While these are critical issues, we do not believe they will be implemented effectively, just as previous promises have failed to materialise.
The premier has merely acknowledged existing challenges, yet day-to-day realities in Gauteng tell a different story. The province faces far more than just 13 problems — Gauteng has at least 50 critical issues that require urgent attention. Lesufi’s state of the province address proves he is out of touch with the real struggles of our people.
With local government elections approaching next year, this address felt more like a statement of intent than a plan of action. There is no clear implementation strategy, follow-up mechanisms or measurable outcomes. We await the national budget speech on March 12 to see if these priorities are backed by funding or remain empty words.
The government alone cannot fix Gauteng’s problems. We must engage the private sector, create an enabling environment for investment and promote self-sufficiency rather than dependence on the state.
The question how the national and provincial budgets will be aligned to fund these “priorities” remains. Without clear alignment this is yet another talk show. Gauteng needs action, not speeches. The premier has failed to deliver meaningful change, and his words do not inspire confidence.
The time for political grandstanding is over. It is time to act!
Tsepo Mhlongo Build A Better SA
