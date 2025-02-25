Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Budget wasn’t balanced

ANC focused more on expenses than income

25 February 2025 - 16:09
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana. Picture: REUTERS
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana. Picture: REUTERS

A balanced budget has two sides — income and expenses. It is clear that the ANC focused more on expenses in the run-up to the budget, giving above inflation increases to state employees and grant recipients to keep its main constituencies on side before the upcoming municipal election.

That the corresponding attention was not paid to the funding of this profligacy led to a rushed attempt to push through a VAT increase at the last minute. The coalition partners resisted these strong-arm tactics, demonstrating that their patience has worn thin. The subsequent fall in the bond market — we have the world’s worst performing 10-year debt this year — indicates that our debt will be a lot more expensive to roll over, adding another layer of complexity to the calculations needed by those trying to prepare a balanced budget.

Hopefully this will put an end to unfunded National Health Insurance proposals — as a country, we are already at risk of becoming like individuals with poor credit scores who are forced to turn to loan sharks.

Greg Becker
Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Wealth tax proposed to fill budget gap

The proposal is one option to balance budget after rejection of 17% VAT rate
National
12 hours ago

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Special cabinet meeting to discuss budget postponement

Cabinet will meet to resolve budget impasse and load-shedding expected until end of the week
Politics
1 day ago

Budget postponement opens door for tax alternatives, says IEJ

The Institute for Economic Justice has come up with a list of suggestions to replace a VAT hike in the 2025 budget
Economy
1 day ago

Moody’s weighs in on budget delay

Agreement that does not stray from fiscal consolidation path is likely, says ratings agency
Economy
12 hours ago

SA ‘fed-up and disillusioned’ after budget speech delay

Social Research Foundation polling suggests that ‘hope is now dwindling‘ regarding the GNU
Politics
1 day ago

JOHN STEENHUISEN: A growth and jobs budget is the only path to success for SA

While the country is at risk of economic failure taxes cannot be hiked  any further
Opinion
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
JOHN STEENHUISEN: A growth and jobs budget is the ...
Opinion
2.
TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: The painful trade-offs ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Steinberg provides a brazen and ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: Budget 2.0 needs GNU’s stamp of ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
GAVIN RICH: Tough away schedule gives Boks a ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Wealth tax proposed to fill budget gap

National

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Special cabinet meeting to discuss budget postponement

Politics

Budget postponement opens door for tax alternatives, says IEJ

Economy

Moody’s weighs in on budget delay

Economy

SA ‘fed-up and disillusioned’ after budget speech delay

Politics

JOHN STEENHUISEN: A growth and jobs budget is the only path to success for SA

Opinion

Cut the fat, Enoch! – Little chance of VAT hike after budget chaos

Business

CARTOON: No GNU taxes

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.