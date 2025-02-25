Finance minister Enoch Godongwana. Picture: REUTERS
A balanced budget has two sides — income and expenses. It is clear that the ANC focused more on expenses in the run-up to the budget, giving above inflation increases to state employees and grant recipients to keep its main constituencies on side before the upcoming municipal election.
That the corresponding attention was not paid to the funding of this profligacy led to a rushed attempt to push through a VAT increase at the last minute. The coalition partners resisted these strong-arm tactics, demonstrating that their patience has worn thin. The subsequent fall in the bond market — we have the world’s worst performing 10-year debt this year — indicates that our debt will be a lot more expensive to roll over, adding another layer of complexity to the calculations needed by those trying to prepare a balanced budget.
Hopefully this will put an end to unfunded National Health Insurance proposals — as a country, we are already at risk of becoming like individuals with poor credit scores who are forced to turn to loan sharks.
Greg Becker Via email
LETTER: Budget wasn’t balanced
ANC focused more on expenses than income
Greg Becker
Via email
