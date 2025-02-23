President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that he would dispatch envoys worldwide to clarify SA’s foreign policy stance in response to biting criticism by US President Donald Trump and secretary of state Marco Rubio.
However, given SA’s clumsy diplomacy in the stand-off, it would be a “mission impossible”. It will cost the SA taxpayer quite a few millions, money our struggling economy could hardly afford. Was it really feasible or necessary? And besides, this is really the job our many ambassadors worldwide are paid for.
Apparently Ramaphosa has no confidence in their judgment. He likes to appoint ad hoc commissions, study groups and the like, giving him time and space to overcome his ever-vacillating decision-making style. However, it is doubtful whether even a bipartisan mission would produce the silver bullet. The president should know the true reasons for the stand-off: SA’s membership of the anti-American Brics; its pro-Russian and pro-Chinese foreign policy posture; its racism at home; and its habitual debunking of Israel.
These are all ideological “red lines’’ as far as the ANC, particularly the latter-day Marxists among them, are concerned, not serving the national interests, which are decidedly economic. The African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) will be the first casualty, but more could follow, leading to lower growth, higher unemployment, and a weaker currency, and SA possibly kicked out of the Group of 20 (G20), being only the 42nd in world economy.
“Adapt or die” was the choice to end apartheid. SA made the right choice. The present crisis poses the same conundrum and the same solution. This must be the message the president’s team must bring home. Patriotism as the last refuge in this case would simply explode in our faces.
Prof Gerrit Olivier Strand
LETTER: Mission impossible for SA
Dispatching envoys worldwide to clarify the country’s foreign policy stance will cost millions
