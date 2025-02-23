LETTER: Last chance to innovate

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana. Picture: REUTERS
So the finance minister wants to increase VAT to 17% to balance another broken budget and to try to fix SA.
We have the world’s highest unemployment rate, one of the worst wealth inequalities and hopelessly low economic growth, actual and projected: all this achieved through poor government policies.
The government wasted R700bn on state-owned enterprise (SOE) bailouts since 2012, the equivalent of 2.8-million RDP homes. Imagine for a moment handing over so many homes with title deeds; imagine if the SOEs actually made a profit how different SA would be. We would be the lion of Africa roaring ahead instead of the continent’s hyena scavenging for scraps to survive.
It’s time to get foreigners to fund our economic growth, it’s time to address our nations inequality, it’s time to be innovative.
Create a sovereign fund and give ownership of 30% of all SOEs that can be disposed of to this fund. Privatise the other 70% and commit to do this in three years through listings on the JSE.
Sell by auction all state-owned land in urban areas not earmarked for low-cost housing or spatial transformation. Do it in three years.
The economic activity that would be generated through this would be staggering. Why, you ask?
Take, for example, the Cape Town docks. Simplistically, you have the container terminal, fresh produce and multipurpose terminal, dry dock and repair bay and general real estate, and so on, all of which are underperforming. Each one of these assets could be separately listed. This would attract huge interest from local and international investors to invest capital and skills into these assets, which would increase investment into SA, increase employment, improve the efficiency of these assets and generate new tax revenues for the state.
The big winner though would be SA’s youth through our national sovereign fund as dividends from these newly listed companies flow into the fund. The fund would be used to fund education and special projects (for example training of farmers) to address the inequality in our society.
By doing the above we would remove SOEs from state corruption, generate investment into SA, generate new revenues for Sars, eliminate the need for SOE bailouts but, above all, create a future for all young South Africans.
So, government, take the elephant in the room by the tusks and get innovative, or be voted out.
Simon Russell Via email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments toletters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Last chance to innovate
Sale of state-owned land in urban areas will boost the economy
So the finance minister wants to increase VAT to 17% to balance another broken budget and to try to fix SA.
We have the world’s highest unemployment rate, one of the worst wealth inequalities and hopelessly low economic growth, actual and projected: all this achieved through poor government policies.
The government wasted R700bn on state-owned enterprise (SOE) bailouts since 2012, the equivalent of 2.8-million RDP homes. Imagine for a moment handing over so many homes with title deeds; imagine if the SOEs actually made a profit how different SA would be. We would be the lion of Africa roaring ahead instead of the continent’s hyena scavenging for scraps to survive.
It’s time to get foreigners to fund our economic growth, it’s time to address our nations inequality, it’s time to be innovative.
Create a sovereign fund and give ownership of 30% of all SOEs that can be disposed of to this fund. Privatise the other 70% and commit to do this in three years through listings on the JSE.
Sell by auction all state-owned land in urban areas not earmarked for low-cost housing or spatial transformation. Do it in three years.
The economic activity that would be generated through this would be staggering. Why, you ask?
Take, for example, the Cape Town docks. Simplistically, you have the container terminal, fresh produce and multipurpose terminal, dry dock and repair bay and general real estate, and so on, all of which are underperforming. Each one of these assets could be separately listed. This would attract huge interest from local and international investors to invest capital and skills into these assets, which would increase investment into SA, increase employment, improve the efficiency of these assets and generate new tax revenues for the state.
The big winner though would be SA’s youth through our national sovereign fund as dividends from these newly listed companies flow into the fund. The fund would be used to fund education and special projects (for example training of farmers) to address the inequality in our society.
By doing the above we would remove SOEs from state corruption, generate investment into SA, generate new revenues for Sars, eliminate the need for SOE bailouts but, above all, create a future for all young South Africans.
So, government, take the elephant in the room by the tusks and get innovative, or be voted out.
Simon Russell
Via email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Cut the fat, Enoch! – Little chance of VAT hike after budget chaos
LEON LOUW: Budget chaos — political scandal, financial shrug. Time for real reform
Enoch Godongwana’s postponed budget cancels sugar tax hikes
WATCH: Busa raises concerns over 2025 budget delay
NATASHA MARRIAN: GNU opts for lesser evil of spending cuts
DA rejected plan to lift VAT two weeks ago, says John Steenhuisen
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Cut the fat, Enoch! – Little chance of VAT hike after budget chaos
LEON LOUW: Budget chaos — political scandal, financial shrug. Time for real ...
Enoch Godongwana’s postponed budget cancels sugar tax hikes
WATCH: Busa raises concerns over 2025 budget delay
NATASHA MARRIAN: GNU opts for lesser evil of spending cuts
DA rejected plan to lift VAT two weeks ago, says John Steenhuisen
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.