The commissioner of the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF), a fund which is rotten to the core, was first placed on precautionary suspension during 2021/22.
At a disciplinary inquiry he was found guilty in relation to irregular appointment of media houses to market the Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (Ters). The commissioner was eventually given a sanction of a final written warning and one month’s suspension without pay.
Thereafter, a further disciplinary inquiry based on a charge sheet dated September 12 2024 is ongoing; the commissioner is still on precautionary suspension and the matter is still pending. I’m informed that a date has been set for that hearing during the first week of March 2025 (more than six months later).
I’m informed by the department of employment & labour that the commissioner will remain on suspension on full pay until the matter is finalised. They cannot give me a date for when it will be finalised.
The department is so worried that they tell me the suspension is necessary to ensure that “there is no possible intimidation or interference with witnesses or other undesirable acts more so given the fact that some of the people who are witnesses in this case are employees of the Unemployment Insurance Fund”.
It is absolutely ridiculous and a complete waste of time and money that the fiscus has to wait more than six months and possibly even one year before there is an outcome of a disciplinary inquiry. If this happened in the private sector, the HR employees would face disciplinary action themselves.
Michael Bagraim, MP DA employment & labour spokesperson
LETTER: Inquiry into UIF boss drags on
Commissioner still enjoying full pay after being placed on precautionary suspension in 2024
Michael Bagraim, MP
DA employment & labour spokesperson
