The Third Umpire scolds China for installing 94.5GW of coal power in 2024 and accuses it of hypocrisy — “do as I say, not as I do” — for not using its own renewables technology (February 20).
Both assertions are incorrect. According to the Global Energy Monitor (the source of the figures in a recent Reuters article the umpire seems to have misapprehended), China installed only 30GW of coal in 2024, well below the 80GW the government originally budgeted.
True, in 2024 it commissioned 94.5GW of coal power to come online in future years, which is presumably where the Third Umpire got a little muddled up, but in the same year it also commissioned 356GW of solar and wind. According to the International Energy Agency, this means it has exceeded its 2030 1,200GW target for solar and wind six years early, and will be responsible for 60% of the expansion in global renewables capacity by the end of the decade.
All of which makes the picture a little different. There are many reasons to criticise China, but cheap shots based on poorly understood data with crucial context omitted only serve to weaken the effect of valid criticisms. We expect better from your august organ.
Simon Rhoades Vredehoek
LETTER: Get it right on China
Cheap shots based on poorly understood data with crucial context omitted
Simon Rhoades
Vredehoek
