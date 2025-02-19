In his second postulate, Greene states: “Never put too much trust in friends; learn how to use enemies.”
LETTER: Trump lays waste to old order
US president surrounds himself with the wealthy and powerful
Simon Barber’s lament on US President Donald Trump’s propensity to offend his close allies ignores the wisdom articulated in Robert Greene best-selling book 48 Laws of Power (“America First in danger of becoming America Alone”, February 17).
In his second postulate, Greene states: “Never put too much trust in friends; learn how to use enemies.”
He says “Be wary of friends — they will betray you more quickly, for they are easily aroused to envy. They also become spoiled and tyrannical. But hire a former enemy and he will be more loyal than a friend, because he has more to prove. In fact, you have more to fear from friends than from enemies. If you have no enemies, find a way to make them.”
Barber, who is unfortunately part of the Washington Consensus, should understand that Trump is not motivated by the number of friends he has, but by those who have the wealth and power to impress him.
Elon Musk comes to mind, as well as the four cabinet appointees who are billionaires.
The reality is that Europe has become poor, the euro has halved in value against the dollar over 20 years and it is dependent on the US to underwrite its security responsibilities and, more importantly, the market, where it can sell its wares tariff free.
My advice to Barber is jump off this bus that has been around too long, driven by a cabal who have lost all touch with reality, and accept that there is a new sheriff in town who has crafted an alliance of powerful deputies who will lay waste to the old order.
Within a week the European malcontents will frog-march into the Oval Office and beg for forgiveness. It is time these elites learnt about the science of realpolitik. French statesman Talleyrand said it best: “They had learned nothing and forgotten nothing.”
John Catsicas
Via email
