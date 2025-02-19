Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Trump lays waste to old order

US president surrounds himself with the wealthy and powerful

19 February 2025 - 16:19
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
US President Donald Trump. Picture: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS
US President Donald Trump. Picture: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS

Simon Barber’s lament on US President Donald Trump’s propensity to offend his close allies ignores the wisdom articulated in Robert Greene best-selling book 48 Laws of Power (“America First in danger of becoming America Alone”, February 17). 

In his second postulate, Greene states: “Never put too much trust in friends; learn how to use enemies.”

He says “Be wary of friends — they will betray you more quickly, for they are easily aroused to envy. They also become spoiled and tyrannical. But hire a former enemy and he will be more loyal than a friend, because he has more to prove. In fact, you have more to fear from friends than from enemies. If you have no enemies, find a way to make them.”

Barber, who is unfortunately part of the Washington Consensus, should understand that Trump is not motivated by the number of friends he has, but by those who have the wealth and power to impress him.

Elon Musk comes to mind, as well as the four cabinet appointees who are billionaires.

The reality is that Europe has become poor, the euro has halved in value against the dollar over 20 years and it is dependent on the US to underwrite its security responsibilities and, more importantly, the market, where it can sell its wares tariff free.

My advice to Barber is jump off this bus that has been around too long, driven by a cabal who have lost all touch with reality, and accept that there is a new sheriff in town who has crafted an alliance of powerful deputies who will lay waste to the old order.

Within a week the European malcontents will frog-march into the Oval Office and beg for forgiveness. It is time these elites learnt about the science of realpolitik. French statesman Talleyrand said it best: “They had learned nothing and forgotten nothing.”

John Catsicas
Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
EDITORIAL: A new era begins in mining
Opinion / Editorials
2.
TOM EATON: US fleet will not be reinstating ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
HILARY JOFFE: Budget risks from outside SA are ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
DUMA GQUBULE: Godongwana’s budget is likely to ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
MICHAEL AVERY: Godongwana budget will tell us if ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

LETTER: SA can learn from Trump

Opinion / Letters

Trump administration warns universities of funding cuts over DEI

World / Americas

EU antitrust chief says Trump has upended Europe-US relations

World / Europe

Trump federal workforce layoffs target thousands at tax agency and Nasa

World / Americas

US hits back after China condemns Trump’s ‘tariff shocks’ at WTO

World

LETTER: Land stance misleading

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.