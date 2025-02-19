Opinion / Letters

LETTER: State’s mixed messages

Government targets private capital, but introduces laws that make SA a riskier place to invest

19 February 2025 - 16:23
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

The Expropriation Act, which allows the government to seize property (of all types, including land), undermines SA’s ability to attract private sector investment. The erosion of property rights — through legislation that permits expropriation for the “public purpose” and provides the state with the possibility of “nil compensation” — creates a matrix of uncertainty that will discourage investment.

The Roadmap for the Freight Logistics System and Transnet’s own turnaround strategy make clear that SA needs private investment to improve infrastructure. The state and its entities simply cannot raise the necessary resources alone and a logistics network that is not improved will be a hard brake on SA’s growth prospects.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s signing of the Expropriation Act exposes a contradiction within the government: on one hand it ostensibly wants to bring in private capital to rebuild critical infrastructure, and on the other it introduces laws that make SA a riskier place to invest.

This mixed messaging not only weakens the government’s (and Transnet’s) ability to secure partnerships, but damages SA’s reputation as a reliable investment destination.

For SA’s freight logistics sector to recover it is not enough to invite private investors — the government must also create a regulatory environment that assures them that their investments are protected.

Carika Middelberg
Centre for Risk Analysis

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER : Expropriation Act ends private property rights

It is a warning to locals and foreigners not to make any fixed investment here
Opinion
51 minutes ago

WANDILE SIHLOBO: Farmers know property rights are intact and continue ploughing

There is mounting discomfort about the rise of misinformation over the Land Expropriation Act
Opinion
11 hours ago

LETTER: Land stance misleading

The 72%-4% split the writer refers to is freehold land, which is only a third of the total in SA
Opinion
1 day ago

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: US view on SA stark even under less hostile administrations

There has been deep concern across the aisle over SA’s Iran connection and terrorist financing issues
Opinion
11 hours ago

LETTER: US goes rogue as its star fades

Other than its war business armaments, the country is essentially deindustrialised and no longer a superpower
Opinion
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
EDITORIAL: A new era begins in mining
Opinion / Editorials
2.
TOM EATON: US fleet will not be reinstating ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
HILARY JOFFE: Budget risks from outside SA are ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
DUMA GQUBULE: Godongwana’s budget is likely to ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
MICHAEL AVERY: Godongwana budget will tell us if ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.