A Palestinian woman collects laundry outside her shelter, set up near the rubble of her house in Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza Strip, on February 11 2025. Picture: MAHMOUD ISSA/REUTERS
Anne Taylor suggests that SA’s concern over the high number of deaths in Gaza in the war with Israel is a true reflection of our “moral integrity” (“Gaza case not about US”, February 18).
How selective, then, is this high level of moral integrity when there is no mention that Israel launched its war against Gaza directly after, and as a consequence of, a co-ordinated, savage attack that included acts of barbaric, cruel and depraved intensity against Jews and their guests, which replicated the savagery of Nazi Germany nearly a century earlier.
Surely Taylor was aware of the terrifying orgy of violence and brutality of October 7 2023, or was it insignificant?
David Wolpert Randwick, Australia
LETTER: Selective morality
Israel’s war in Gaza was a response to a co-ordinated attack SA
