Neva Makgetla provides interesting evidence of the inertia in SA’s economic geography in recent decades (“Spatial inequalities still reflect in economy and politics”, February 18). This reflects the general lack of dynamism in the economy, as well as the absence of spatial thinking and imagination in economic policy.
However, using provinces as the units of analysis perpetuates the problem in some ways. Provinces are administrative units rather than functional territories. We need to focus our analysis on significant functional units, such as cities, which are the dominant centres of economic activity.
Talking more about cities and less about provinces would help elevate the quality of spatial thinking in government policy, and in the national discourse more generally.
Prof Ivan Turok NRF research chair, city-region economies, University of the Free State
LETTER: Focus on SA’s cities
State ought to concentrate on metro areas, which are the dominant centres of economic activity
