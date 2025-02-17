Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Time to remove Joburg leaders

17 February 2025 - 16:44
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero. Picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI
Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero. Picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI

The Johannesburg water crisis, now persisting for more than three weeks, is unacceptable and a clear sign of failed leadership.

Access to clean water is not a privilege — it is a basic human right. Yet residents continue to suffer due to the city’s poor governance and mismanagement.

We do not believe the mayor’s promise that water will be restored within seven days. This administration has consistently failed to deliver on its commitments, instead prioritising mismanagement and the misuse of taxpayer funds, as seen in its reliance on costly water trucks instead of sustainable solutions.

Johannesburg deserves competent leaders who put the people first, not self-serving politicians who neglect basic service delivery. We need real change — a government that works for the people, not against them.

It’s time for a new government, one that serves the citizens of Johannesburg and future generations. 

Tsepo Mhlongo
Orlando

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Justice denied: water crisis forces closure of Joburg high court

Court is grappling with huge backlogs, but Johannesburg Water says system is stabilising
National
3 days ago

Landmark judgment compels municipality to provide services

Eastern Cape community convinces the court to compel its local municipality to build an access road
National
5 days ago

Sapoa warns water crisis could dampen investor confidence

SA Property Owners Association and Johannesburg Chamber of Commerce and Industry are in talks with Johannesburg Water
Companies
6 days ago

Joburg suspends 128 workers in crackdown on graft

A further 400 staff face or disciplinary action as government steps up phase two of Operation Vulindlela
National
1 week ago

Joburg metro employees must undergo lifestyle audits, says SIU

Special Investigating Unit finds collusion between city officials, bid committee members and service providers
National
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
BAREND UYS: Deeds speak louder than words — ANC ...
Opinion
2.
TIM HARRIS: Cape Town CBD — a compelling ...
Opinion
3.
KAMOHELO CHAUKE: Show us the R1bn, UCT
Opinion
4.
GUGU LOURIE: Sophisticated crime means SAPS risks ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITORIAL: A symphony of corruption
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

Joburg suspends 128 workers in crackdown on graft

National

ANC supports full appointment of Joburg acting city manager

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.