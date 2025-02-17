LETTER: Time to remove Joburg leaders

Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero. Picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI
The Johannesburg water crisis, now persisting for more than three weeks, is unacceptable and a clear sign of failed leadership.
Access to clean water is not a privilege — it is a basic human right. Yet residents continue to suffer due to the city’s poor governance and mismanagement.
We do not believe the mayor’s promise that water will be restored within seven days. This administration has consistently failed to deliver on its commitments, instead prioritising mismanagement and the misuse of taxpayer funds, as seen in its reliance on costly water trucks instead of sustainable solutions.
Johannesburg deserves competent leaders who put the people first, not self-serving politicians who neglect basic service delivery. We need real change — a government that works for the people, not against them.
It’s time for a new government, one that serves the citizens of Johannesburg and future generations.
Tsepo Mhlongo Orlando
