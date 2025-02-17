US President Donald Trump. Picture: Kent Nishimura
Behind all the absurdities of US President Donald Trump, there is a grain of sense. Why should many countries and governments that have until now benefited from the taxes paid by US citizens and businesses, donated by the Democratic Biden administration, continue to do so without benefit to the donor country?
Particularly when, as in the case of the ANC and SA in the conduct of its in international affairs, they show a clearly biased hostility to that country. By cosying up to Russia with our silence on that country’s invasion of Ukraine, our support for Hamas in Gaza/Israel, and general goodwill towards Iran and China, the ANC has widely demonstrated its anti-US views.
Indeed, our government should learn from Trump and put SA first — not Cuba or the Democratic Republic of Congo as examples.
Robert Stone Via email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: SA can learn from Trump
The government should put SA first
Behind all the absurdities of US President Donald Trump, there is a grain of sense. Why should many countries and governments that have until now benefited from the taxes paid by US citizens and businesses, donated by the Democratic Biden administration, continue to do so without benefit to the donor country?
Particularly when, as in the case of the ANC and SA in the conduct of its in international affairs, they show a clearly biased hostility to that country. By cosying up to Russia with our silence on that country’s invasion of Ukraine, our support for Hamas in Gaza/Israel, and general goodwill towards Iran and China, the ANC has widely demonstrated its anti-US views.
Indeed, our government should learn from Trump and put SA first — not Cuba or the Democratic Republic of Congo as examples.
Robert Stone
Via email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
US refuge offer to Afrikaners not Musk’s idea but white farmers are at risk, father says
Trump tariffs could hinder SA exports to the US, warns BLSA
Ramaphosa’s global envoys ‘doomed to fail’, AfriForum says
Unity needed in the face of harsh global headwinds, Ramaphosa says
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Trump tariffs could hinder SA exports to the US, warns BLSA
US refuge offer to Afrikaners not Musk’s idea but white farmers are at risk, ...
Ramaphosa’s global envoys ‘doomed to fail’, AfriForum says
SA research scientists brace for possible cuts in US support
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.