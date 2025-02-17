Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SA can learn from Trump

The government should put SA first

17 February 2025 - 17:25
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
US President Donald Trump. Picture: Kent Nishimura
US President Donald Trump. Picture: Kent Nishimura

Behind all the absurdities of US President Donald Trump, there is a grain of sense. Why should many countries and governments that have until now benefited from the taxes paid by US citizens and businesses, donated by the Democratic Biden administration, continue to do so without benefit to the donor country?

Particularly when, as in the case of the ANC and SA in the conduct of its in international affairs, they show a clearly biased hostility to that country. By cosying up to Russia with our silence on that country’s invasion of Ukraine, our support for Hamas in Gaza/Israel, and general goodwill towards Iran and China, the ANC has widely demonstrated its anti-US views.

Indeed, our government should learn from Trump and put SA first — not Cuba or the Democratic Republic of Congo as examples.     

Robert Stone
Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

US refuge offer to Afrikaners not Musk’s idea but white farmers are at risk, father says

‘We don’t speak about politics. I agree with what he is doing,’ Errol Musk says of his billionaire son, Elon Musk
National
6 hours ago

Trump tariffs could hinder SA exports to the US, warns BLSA

Business Leadership SA says reciprocal tariffs from the US are likely to further strain the relationship between the two countrie
National
6 hours ago

Ramaphosa’s global envoys ‘doomed to fail’, AfriForum says

Group says the fallout between the US and SA is based on facts, not misinformation
National
14 hours ago

Unity needed in the face of harsh global headwinds, Ramaphosa says

Without specifically mentioning Donald Trump’s order, president says nation should stand together at a time like this
National
4 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
BAREND UYS: Deeds speak louder than words — ANC ...
Opinion
2.
TIM HARRIS: Cape Town CBD — a compelling ...
Opinion
3.
KAMOHELO CHAUKE: Show us the R1bn, UCT
Opinion
4.
GUGU LOURIE: Sophisticated crime means SAPS risks ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITORIAL: A symphony of corruption
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

Trump tariffs could hinder SA exports to the US, warns BLSA

National

US refuge offer to Afrikaners not Musk’s idea but white farmers are at risk, ...

National

Ramaphosa’s global envoys ‘doomed to fail’, AfriForum says

National

SA research scientists brace for possible cuts in US support

National / Health

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.