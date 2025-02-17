A secuity guard patrols the entrance to Eskom's Megawatt Park in Johannesburg. Picture: ALON SKUY/THE TIMES
It has now been exposed that the Special Investigating Unit has uncovered a hornet’s nest of thieves among the employees at Eskom. We are told that more than R1bn is involved. No wonder Eskom is under financial pressure, as there is a belief that this theft scheme is probably much bigger than R1bn.
We are also advised that more than 300 employees were somehow involved with the Eskom vendors, and more than 5,000 employees failed to declare conflicts of interest. One can imagine what will come out when a proper financial investigatory audit is done.
Eskom has a huge human resource department with highly qualified lawyers and industrial relations experts who don’t seem to have even an inkling of what was going on right under their noses. Even now we hear that if employees have resigned, they don’t believe they have the right to pursue them.
Every employee at Eskom has a pension fund and all the employees who have resigned should have their pensions frozen pending the outcome of the investigation, and hopefully criminal cases in future. Everyone involved in procurement should be investigated. This wholesale theft appears to be endemic looting and common practice.
While more than 5,000 employees had conflicts of interest, we only hear about 190 for disciplinary hearings and only 14 were referred to the National Prosecuting Authority. More shockingly, only three employees have been arrested. It looks like most of the thieves have immunity.
With everyone so busy stealing and committing fraud it is no wonder no-one was able to actually do their job, and it has become clear that there is almost no consequence management. It is about time that we have a complete shake-up in the organisation and start prosecuting and jailing people as soon as possible.
Michael Bagraim, MP DA employment & labour spokesperson
LETTER: Jail the Eskom thieves
As only three employees have been arrested, it looks like most of the culprits have immunity
SIU tells Scopa Eskom staff co-operated with managers to steal R1bn
