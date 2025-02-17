Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Gentrification harm

17 February 2025 - 17:26
Picture: 123RF/HAND MADE PICTURES
Picture: 123RF/HAND MADE PICTURES

Restoring Cape Town’s core has been an important achievement, but Tim Harris makes no mention of the harm caused by gentrification, short-term rentals and the continuing displacement of low-income households to the periphery (“Cape Town CBD — a compelling blueprint for cities in decline”, February 13).

The buoyant state of the residential property market in and around the central city could be used to encourage private investors to support various kinds of mixed-income and inclusionary housing schemes.

The mechanisms to achieve this are well established in other cities around the world. It would help to make central Cape Town a more diverse, inclusive and integrated location.

Prof Ivan Turok
NRF research chair: city-region economies, University of the Free State, and honorary professor: University of Glasgow

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

TIM HARRIS: Cape Town CBD — a compelling blueprint for cities in decline

Public-private partnerships help transform the inner city
Opinion
4 days ago
