LETTER: Genocide case not about the US
It was about the deaths of Palestinians and SA’s moral integrity
Simon Barber refers to SA accusing Israel of genocide and writes that it “must have felt good” (“America First in danger of becoming America Alone”, February 17).
But it was never about America, it was about the deaths of Palestinians. SA’s presentation was a masterpiece in dealing with factual evidence and showing that SA cannot and will not stand by when people are losing their lives on the scale we were witnessing every day.
I can assure Barber that it never “felt good” sifting through the evidence, but required enormous moral strength and legal expertise. We do not need to get back into America’s good graces at the expense of our moral integrity.
Anne Taylor
Edenvale
