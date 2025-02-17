Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Genocide case not about the US

It was about the deaths of Palestinians and SA’s moral integrity

17 February 2025 - 16:43
Palestinians, who were displaced to the south at Israel's order during the war, make their way to north, in Gaza City, January 29 2025. Picture: REUTERS/DAWOUD ABU ALKAS
Simon Barber refers to SA accusing Israel of genocide and writes that it “must have felt good” (“America First in danger of becoming America Alone”, February 17).

But it was never about America, it was about the deaths of Palestinians. SA’s presentation was a masterpiece in dealing with factual evidence and showing that SA cannot and will not stand by when people are losing their lives on the scale we were witnessing every day.

I can assure Barber that it never “felt good” sifting through the evidence, but required enormous moral strength and legal expertise. We do not need to get back into America’s good graces at the expense of our moral integrity.

Anne Taylor
Edenvale

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

SIMON BARBER: America First in danger of becoming America Alone

SA needs to keep its head down and focus on winning the confidence of people it will need
Opinion
14 hours ago
