While curbing unnecessary spending is a good thing, the article overlooks the income side of things. Though to “stabilise and eventually reduce the debt-to-GDP ratio” is admirable, this can’t be done unless income exceeds expenditure for a considerable time.
We have long known that government income (via taxes) is hampered by the shortcomings of infrastructure, most notably Transnet. Why we are dilly-dallying on fixing this is shocking. If government cannot invest, for heaven’s sake get the private sector to get involved, as it is dying to.
Eskom’s energy availability factor is also far from what it should be, which is worrying. The recent blackouts are testimony to this. Water infrastructure decay is also a deterrent to investment.
In addition, this obsession with the ratio to GDP is troublesome: can anyone imagine a company describing its debt as a proportion of turnover? Let’s get real and describe government debt as a proportion of net income.
That would shock a few people.
Eric Carter Via email
LETTER: Fiscal rules only half the story
Debt-to-GDP ratio can only be cut if income exceeds expenditure for long time
There is little reason not to like fiscal rules
