LETTER: Fiscal rules only half the story

Debt-to-GDP ratio can only be cut if income exceeds expenditure for long time

17 February 2025 - 17:30
The National Treasury offices in Pretoria. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS
No-one in their right mind would argue against fiscal discipline (“There is little reason not to like fiscal rules”, February 14). However, this is only one side of the books.

While curbing unnecessary spending is a good thing, the article overlooks the income side of things. Though to “stabilise and eventually reduce the debt-to-GDP ratio” is admirable, this can’t be done unless income exceeds expenditure for a considerable time.

We have long known that government income (via taxes) is hampered by the shortcomings of infrastructure, most notably Transnet. Why we are dilly-dallying on fixing this is shocking. If government cannot invest, for heaven’s sake get the private sector to get involved, as it is dying to.

Eskom’s energy availability factor is also far from what it should be, which is worrying. The recent blackouts are testimony to this. Water infrastructure decay is also a deterrent to investment.

In addition, this obsession with the ratio to GDP is troublesome: can anyone imagine a company describing its debt as a proportion of turnover? Let’s get real and describe government debt as a proportion of net income.

That would shock a few people.

Eric Carter
Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

