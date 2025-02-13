LETTER: Iran to the rescue

US President Donald Trump’s threat to exclude SA from the African Growth & Opportunity Act (Agoa) appears to have given rise to much consternation among many South Africans.
Yet ANC bigwigs are quite relaxed at the prospect, confident as they are that their prime supporter will readily step up to the plate.
Iran might have been weakened by an Israeli war that has all but eliminated its acolytes. Yet it is likely to have sufficient reserve capacity to fill any gap the removal of Agoa benefits might eventuate.
Iran will surely be willing to supplement previous munificence that has rescued the ANC from bankruptcy and financed SA’s ill-conceived anti-Israel stance at the International Court of Justice.
And even should Iran decline to offer Agoa relief, there are always other criminal states (China and Russia spring to mind) that could fill the gap.
ANC apparatchiks need not lose sleep over this self-imposed nightmare.
John Spira Johannesburg
