President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks to MPs at a parliamentary debate on his state of the nation address in Cape Town, February 13 2025. Picture: REUTERS/ESA ALEXANDER
President Cyril Ramaphosa is sending a delegation overseas on a mission to “clarify SA’s foreign policy”, despite that it is what it is.
The ANC has a quaint, deluded arrogance, born from its domestic successes, that a reinterpretation of what is can convert it into something else.
No doubt US officials will be saying: “Oh, that’s all right then. Silly us. We thought you were allied with Russia, Iran and every other rogue state on the planet, support Hamas and the jihadist terrorism it represents, are hypocritically on the forefront of attacking Israel while ignoring real genocide and atrocities among your favoured friends, and go out of the way to bad-mouth America.”
Sydney Kaye Via email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER Foreign policy delusion
ANC thinks a reinterpretation of what is can convert it into something else
President Cyril Ramaphosa is sending a delegation overseas on a mission to “clarify SA’s foreign policy”, despite that it is what it is.
The ANC has a quaint, deluded arrogance, born from its domestic successes, that a reinterpretation of what is can convert it into something else.
No doubt US officials will be saying: “Oh, that’s all right then. Silly us. We thought you were allied with Russia, Iran and every other rogue state on the planet, support Hamas and the jihadist terrorism it represents, are hypocritically on the forefront of attacking Israel while ignoring real genocide and atrocities among your favoured friends, and go out of the way to bad-mouth America.”
Sydney Kaye
Via email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
MPs rally around SA’s sovereignty amid Trump threats
JOHN DLUDLU: A time for the president to stiffen his spine
Ramaphosa envoys preparing to clarify SA’s foreign and domestic policies
PETER BRUCE: Even a tired Trump won’t let SA’s trade surplus with US slide
MARIANNE MERTEN: Expropriation brouhaha shows up SA’s security and foreign policy lacuna
JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Did government think before it poked Israeli bear?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Ambassador Rasool encourages ‘common cause’ with other countries after Trump ...
TOM EATON: Give me your tired, your poor … or just send me white South Africans
Expropriation Act echoes apartheid, Zille tells court
Afrikaners give a polite ‘no thanks’ to Trump’s emigration offer
EDITORIAL: Proof of the Sona pudding will be in the eating
Trump’s executive order heightens anxiety about SA exports to US
TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: A painful reminder of racial hierarchies still at work
Ramaphosa worries over future US-SA ties
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.