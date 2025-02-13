Opinion / Letters

LETTER Foreign policy delusion

ANC thinks a reinterpretation of what is can convert it into something else

13 February 2025 - 17:33
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks to MPs at a parliamentary debate on his state of the nation address in Cape Town, February 13 2025. Picture: REUTERS/ESA ALEXANDER
President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks to MPs at a parliamentary debate on his state of the nation address in Cape Town, February 13 2025. Picture: REUTERS/ESA ALEXANDER

President Cyril Ramaphosa is sending a delegation overseas on a mission to “clarify SA’s foreign policy”, despite that it is what it is.

The ANC has a quaint, deluded arrogance, born from its domestic successes, that a reinterpretation of what is can convert it into something else.

No doubt US officials will be saying: “Oh, that’s all right then. Silly us. We thought you were allied with Russia, Iran and every other rogue state on the planet, support Hamas and the jihadist terrorism it represents, are hypocritically on the forefront of attacking Israel while ignoring real genocide and atrocities among your favoured friends, and go out of the way to bad-mouth America.”

Sydney Kaye
Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

MPs rally around SA’s sovereignty amid Trump threats

Calls for unity and support for Ramaphosa during the debate on state of the nation address
Politics
1 day ago

JOHN DLUDLU: A time for the president to stiffen his spine

Powerful as it is, it’s in America’s self-interest that it maintains cordial relations with SA
Opinion
1 day ago

Ramaphosa envoys preparing to clarify SA’s foreign and domestic policies

Fears of further deterioration in SA-US relations as battle lines deepen
National
3 days ago

PETER BRUCE: Even a tired Trump won’t let SA’s trade surplus with US slide

President will find rich pickings in steel and aluminium, automobiles, meat and food
Opinion
12 hours ago

MARIANNE MERTEN: Expropriation brouhaha shows up SA’s security and foreign policy lacuna

Envoys will have work cut out as SA remains unclear on national interests
Opinion
1 day ago

JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Did government think before it poked Israeli bear?

Foreign policy framework requires it to consider all possible effects, implications and blowbacks
Opinion
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
KAMOHELO CHAUKE: Show us the R1bn, UCT
Opinion
2.
JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Did government think before ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
DENZEL SWARTS: What is the Western Cape without ...
Opinion
4.
JOHN DLUDLU: A time for the president to stiffen ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
STUART THEOBALD: Not a bad time to be risk averse
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Ambassador Rasool encourages ‘common cause’ with other countries after Trump ...

National

TOM EATON: Give me your tired, your poor … or just send me white South Africans

Opinion / Columnists

Expropriation Act echoes apartheid, Zille tells court

National

Afrikaners give a polite ‘no thanks’ to Trump’s emigration offer

National

EDITORIAL: Proof of the Sona pudding will be in the eating

Opinion / Editorials

Trump’s executive order heightens anxiety about SA exports to US

National

TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: A painful reminder of racial hierarchies still at work

Opinion / Columnists

Ramaphosa worries over future US-SA ties

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.