Unfortunately, economics and finance look to be at risk when investing. The perception of investors and/or owners of property and, perhaps more importantly, potential owners of property is that the state’s power has been increased significantly and that “my property” can be taken all too easily.
Perhaps “my property” is an illusion, but the loan or opportunity risk of owning something else are not. Hence we will have even less foreign direct investment, employment and growth as the risk or perceived risk of property ownership has just gone up another notch.
So, the Expropriation Act has the more obvious risk of being a good law in theory, and a bad law in practice.
Dermot Quinn Via BusinessLIVE
LETTER: Expropriation adds to SA risks
Act may be good in theory but could turn out to be bad in practice
