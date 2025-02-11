LETTER: Trump owes us nothing

The fuss certain SA organisations are making about US President Donald Trump’s sanctioning of funding to SA and closing USAID is ignorant and uninformed. If one looks at the USAID funding to terrorist organisations (organisations that loathe everything the US stands for), unaccounted for billions of dollars, the funding of a circus in Colombia (yes, unbelievable), the sponsoring of $10m for socks for children in the Philippines and hundreds of other absurd funding projects, it’s the right of US taxpayers to close this “leaking dollar entity” and review every aspect of it.
Why should the US fund anything at all in SA, when the ANC supports all of the US’s enemies and votes against every US proposal in the UN, rather supporting the likes of China, Russia and Iran?
The appeasers say expropriation without compensation can’t and won’t happen in SA, for various uninformed reasons based on pure ignorance and a failure to understand the ANC. In 2018 in the Soutpansberg, an expropriation notice at 25% of the value of a 2,000ha game farm was served on that family over the Easter weekend, with four days to vacate.
So please check the facts. This is real, the ANC has proved it cannot be trusted, and big business and affiliated organisations will not come to anyone’s assistance, as they proved in the Soutpansberg case.
Trump is completely correct: he has to put the US taxpayers first, and owes us nothing. The only organisations protecting the constitution and property rights in this country are AfriForum and Solidarity. The DA has no idea what its position is, or how to react.
Charles Cadman Via email
