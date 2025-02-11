Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Remove Zionists from Middle East

Donald Trump’s land plan is an expression of his contempt and disdain for Gazans

11 February 2025 - 13:28
A Jewish man waves an Israeli flag in Jerusalem's Old City. Picture: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN
President Donald Trump’s stated aim to take over the Gaza Strip must be viewed in the context of more than five centuries of colonialism, during which European powers appropriated the Americas, Africa and Oceania. (“How Trump’s Gaza plans could break international law”, February 5). 

In taking over these vast tracts of land to create their settler colonies, Europeans rode roughshod over indigenous people, enslaved them, subjected them to extreme cruelty and/or committed genocide. Respect for the dignity and humanity of the original inhabitants was totally absent.

In SA we are familiar with how Trekboers, Voortrekkers and the British took over more than 90% of the country over four centuries. Trump, as a 21st-century imperialist, somewhat in the mould of Theodore Roosevelt, covets Canada, Greenland, Panama and Gaza. 

Surely this is not a way to “Make America Great Again”. In fact, his bizarre plan for Gaza is an expression of his contempt and disdain for Gazans that matches what Zionists have harboured for more than a century. Trump now wants to engage in the criminal activity of completing the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians that Zionists had been pursuing since 1947.

Much to the glee of Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his fellow fanatical Zionists, a historically uneducated Trump considers it necessary to displace Gazans, but in reality the removal of destructive and genocidal Zionists from the Middle East is long overdue to promote regional peace and stability.

Gunvant Govindjee
Ormonde

