I suggest that when Donald Trump meets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shortly, he insists that India supplies Ukraine with the weapons it needs to repel Russia, including long-range missiles. If these are Russian missiles, so much the better.
The threat of India ceasing to buy Russian armaments will act as further incentive for Vladimir Putin to stop his war against Ukraine and get out of that country. Putin may be able to hold the West to nuclear blackmail, but will he be able to do the same to India? I don’t think so.
Modi came to power in India with the reputation of an anti-corruption fighter, but India remains as corrupt as ever. Witness our loss of hundreds of billions of rand to the criminal Guptas, who have spirited this stolen money out of SA with the connivance of Indian banks, in contravention of SA banking regulation.
A portion of this loot has been invested in India, the Guptas’ home country, including money invested in more than 80 fixed properties (land and buildings). Will Trump please insist that Modi ensures these Indian-based assets are confiscated and returned to SA, and the guilty parties apprehended and punished?
President Cyril Ramaphosa has totally failed to address this problem. Why? Trump must not only show up Ramaphosa for what he is — spineless and useless — but also gain leverage over the ANC to change some of its useless and destructive policies, while giving meaningful relief to Eskom and the SA taxpayer.
Trevor Muller
LETTER: Modi must help Ukraine
Donald Trump should insist that India supply the weapons needed to repel Russia
Trevor Muller
Via email
