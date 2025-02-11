Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Modi must help Ukraine

Donald Trump should insist that India supply the weapons needed to repel Russia

11 February 2025 - 13:25
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File photo: MAXIM SHEMETOV/REUTERS
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File photo: MAXIM SHEMETOV/REUTERS

I suggest that when Donald Trump meets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shortly, he insists that India supplies Ukraine with the weapons it needs to repel Russia, including long-range missiles. If these are Russian missiles, so much the better.

The threat of India ceasing to buy Russian armaments will act as further incentive for Vladimir Putin to stop his war against Ukraine and get out of that country. Putin may be able to hold the West to nuclear blackmail, but will he be able to do the same to India? I don’t think so.

Modi came to power in India with the reputation of an anti-corruption fighter, but India remains as corrupt as ever. Witness our loss of hundreds of billions of rand to the criminal Guptas, who have spirited this stolen money out of SA with the connivance of Indian banks, in contravention of SA banking regulation.

A portion of this loot has been invested in India, the Guptas’ home country, including money invested in more than 80 fixed properties (land and buildings). Will Trump please insist that Modi ensures these Indian-based assets are confiscated and returned to SA, and the guilty parties apprehended and punished?

President Cyril Ramaphosa has totally failed to address this problem. Why? Trump must not only show up Ramaphosa for what he is — spineless and useless — but also gain leverage over the ANC to change some of its useless and destructive policies, while giving meaningful relief to Eskom and the SA taxpayer.

Trevor Muller
Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

India’s Modi plans tariff cuts before meeting Trump, sources say

Move could boost US imports and avoid a potential trade war, according to government officials
World
1 day ago

Modi’s party wins back control of New Delhi after 27 years

Bharatiya Janata Party secures 48 of 70 seats in the Delhi capital district
World
2 days ago

Global South’s voice is crucial to mapping AI development and governance

SA delegation to attend annual AI summit in France
Companies
1 day ago

Indian budget lacks growth reforms as middle class appeased

The document also scales back government’s emphasis on capital spending and infrastructure
World
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: A painful reminder of racial ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
JOHN STEENHUISEN: Understanding why food prices ...
Opinion
3.
KGANKI MATABANE: Barloworld’s R23bn buyout — a ...
Opinion
4.
THANDO MZIMELA-NTULI: Pretoria and the Paul ...
Opinion
5.
ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Trump unleashed — the madness of ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

India’s Modi plans tariff cuts before meeting Trump, sources say

World

Modi’s party wins back control of New Delhi after 27 years

World / Asia

Global South’s voice is crucial to mapping AI development and governance

Companies / Industrials

Indian budget lacks growth reforms as middle class appeased

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.