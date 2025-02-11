LETTER: Limit MPs’ excessive spending

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/REUTERS
While I did watch some of the build-up to the president’s state of the nation address (Sona) I did not watch the main event as I assumed it would be more of the same tired rhetoric.
However, I could not help thinking that BMW must have been rubbing their hands in glee at the appearance of so many of their high-end cars and SUVs disgorging their often overweight and overdressed occupants.
And I did feel saddened that this obscene show of wealth was showing the middle finger to the many South Africans who are either homeless, poorly educated, jobless or starving. They are not being served by these people, who should be showing some humility. It looked like a competition to see who could drive the biggest, most flashy car or wear and flaunt the most expensive outfit.
It is time to urgently cut back on all this excess and limit MPs’ spending, especially on motor vehicles, which will make a huge and positive impression on those who have voted or them, especially the relatively few hard-pressed taxpayers who are footing the bill.
David Wantling Via email
