All South Africans know the history, but we also have seen and experienced that the vigour with which the ANC has pursued transformation (racial redress) at the expense of a fair and pragmatic approach to nation-building has been a disaster.
The result has been widespread and deepening poverty for most black South Africans and unearned, incredible wealth for the political elite. It has also resulted in a significant loss of tax revenues from the emigration of wealthy taxpayers, which SA cannot afford.
The legislated (116 race-based laws) exclusion of minorities from full socioeconomic participation in SA has not benefited the majority either. It has just grown a predatory state, and deprived the country of the skills, capital and the offshore connections our minorities bring (a resource SA also needs).
Foreigners cannot easily invest here either, due to BEE requirements. President Donald Trump, Elon Musk et al are an unwanted intrusion, but the ANC, with its populist ideologies, is solely responsible for the mess we are in, both domestically and internationally. It (and ordinary South Africans) are now reaping what the ANC has sown.
Ian Ferguson Via BusinessLIVE
LETTER: ANC scores own goals
South Africans reap bitter harvest of the party’s race-based, harmful policies
