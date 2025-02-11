Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC scores own goals

South Africans reap bitter harvest of the party’s race-based, harmful policies

11 February 2025 - 13:27
US President Donald Trump holds a document at the White House in Washington, DC, the US, on February 3 2025. Picture: REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ
Racial inequality in SA, and apartheid’s role in this, is a given (“A painful reminder of racial hierarchies still at work”, February 10).

All South Africans know the history, but we also have seen and experienced that the vigour with which the ANC has pursued transformation (racial redress) at the expense of a fair and pragmatic approach to nation-building has been a disaster.

The result has been widespread and deepening poverty for most black South Africans and unearned, incredible wealth for the political elite. It has also resulted in a significant loss of tax revenues from the emigration of wealthy taxpayers, which SA cannot afford.

The legislated (116 race-based laws) exclusion of minorities from full socioeconomic participation in SA has not benefited the majority either. It has just grown a predatory state, and deprived the country of the skills, capital and the offshore connections our minorities bring (a resource SA also needs).

Foreigners cannot easily invest here either, due to BEE requirements. President Donald Trump, Elon Musk et al are an unwanted intrusion, but the ANC, with its populist ideologies, is solely responsible for the mess we are in, both domestically and internationally. It (and ordinary South Africans) are now reaping what the ANC has sown.

Ian Ferguson
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za.

TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: A painful reminder of racial hierarchies still at work

Trump’s decision to cut off aid to SA, framed under the misleading guise of protecting the rights of supposedly under-siege white Afrikaners, is a ...
Opinion
1 day ago

Afrikaners give a polite ‘no thanks’ to Trump’s emigration offer

Executive order to cut aid to SA over the recent Expropriation Act holds door open to resettlement in the US
National
1 day ago

Deep divisions the Expropriation Act aims to bridge

New law has reignited racial tensions as owners see it is an assault on property rights
National
2 days ago

Ramaphosa moves to calm Trump tantrum

Trump vows to cut funding for SA, citing the country’s land policies
National
1 week ago
