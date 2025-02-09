Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Truth-benders out to deceive

People are being manipulated to rally behind destructive courses using grievances as bait

09 February 2025 - 15:29
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche’s words could have been written today: “Insanity in individuals is rare, but in groups, parties and nations it is the rule.”

We see right before our eyes how people are being manipulated on the principle of groupthink to blindfold and rally them behind a destructive course using grievances — real and imagined — as bait.

A team of truth-benders and fixers use media platforms to do damage control. In the words of Rudyard Kipling, bending the truth “to make a trap for fools”.

We are familiar with the playbook; it is recorded in Mein Kampf. History rhymes.

Dawie Jacobs
Pretoria

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

JOHAN STEYN AND SHENANDA JANSE VAN RENSBURG: Preparing for the age of misinformation and deepfakes, a guide for business leaders

Building trust with stakeholders and ensuring accurate communication are more vital than ever
Opinion
3 months ago

TOM EATON: Saturated with the sleaze of current politics

Newspapers are crammed with political charlatans, egoists and cutthroats pulling and pushing voters
Opinion
3 weeks ago

KAVISHA PILLAY: Subverting truth for power

We must confront the reality that the digital age has outpaced democracy’s defences
Opinion
1 month ago

ROFHIWA OSCAR TSHIFURE: Government communicators' role has never been more crucial

Raising the (GNU) bar through effective communication
Opinion
3 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
KGANKI MATABANE: Barloworld’s R23bn buyout — a ...
Opinion
2.
JOHN STEENHUISEN: Understanding why food prices ...
Opinion
3.
NATASHA MARRIAN: Ramaphosa equipped to go toe to ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: Early learning must come first
Opinion / Editorials
5.
DUNCAN WANBLAD: Partnerships will future-proof ...
Opinion

Related Articles

CLAUDIA PIZZOCRI: Soil, blood, DNA and identity

Opinion

TOM EATON: Saturated with the sleaze of current politics

Opinion / Columnists

TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: A recipe for confusion or clarity? The myth of too much ...

Opinion / Columnists

KAVISHA PILLAY: Subverting truth for power

Opinion

ROFHIWA OSCAR TSHIFURE: Government communicators' role has never been more ...

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.