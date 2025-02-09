LETTER: Truth-benders out to deceive

German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche’s words could have been written today: “Insanity in individuals is rare, but in groups, parties and nations it is the rule.”
We see right before our eyes how people are being manipulated on the principle of groupthink to blindfold and rally them behind a destructive course using grievances — real and imagined — as bait.
A team of truth-benders and fixers use media platforms to do damage control. In the words of Rudyard Kipling, bending the truth “to make a trap for fools”.
We are familiar with the playbook; it is recorded in Mein Kampf. History rhymes.
Dawie Jacobs Pretoria
People are being manipulated to rally behind destructive courses using grievances as bait
