LETTER: Ramaphosa is no ace negotiator

President Cyril Ramaphosa. File photo: GULSHAN KHAN/GETTY IMAGES
Sorry, Natasha Marrian, but President Cyril Ramaphosa is not the masterful negotiator everyone thinks he is, and we are still waiting for his famous “long game” to yield results (“Ramaphosa equipped to go toe to toe with Trump”, February 7). Corruption has only got worse on his watch, despite promises of “renewal”.
The adults in the room are now talking, and Ramaphosa had better listen, because continuing to raise the middle finger will have devastating consequences for the very people whose best interests the ANC is supposed to have at heart, the poor and unemployed.
The ANC had the two-thirds majority required to amend the constitution a few years, so why did it only recently try, and fail, to amend the constitution to include expropriation with “nil compensation”? Because 20 years ago its majority was secure, but now not so much.
The Expropriation Act is laying the foundation for future land grabs, after the same script as in Zimbabwe. There are no “good intentions” behind this law.
What do its apologists think will happen when Ramaphosa is no longer president? Expropriation without compensation must be resisted with everything SA has.
The developed countries are forging ahead, with AI, robotics and technology. The ANC is pulling SA back into the dark ages with regressive laws and policies. The ANC needs to be kicked out of power for good.
Denver Furmage Via BusinessLIVE
