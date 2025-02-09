Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Ramaphosa is no ace negotiator

The adults in the room are now talking, and Cyril Ramaphosa had better listen

09 February 2025 - 15:18
President Cyril Ramaphosa. File photo: GULSHAN KHAN/GETTY IMAGES
Sorry, Natasha Marrian, but President Cyril Ramaphosa is not the masterful negotiator everyone thinks he is, and we are still waiting for his famous “long game” to yield results (“Ramaphosa equipped to go toe to toe with Trump”, February 7). Corruption has only got worse on his watch, despite promises of “renewal”.

The adults in the room are now talking, and Ramaphosa had better listen, because continuing to raise the middle finger will have devastating consequences for the very people whose best interests the ANC is supposed to have at heart, the poor and unemployed.

The ANC had the two-thirds majority required to amend the constitution a few years, so why did it only recently try, and fail, to amend the constitution to include expropriation with “nil compensation”? Because 20 years ago its majority was secure, but now not so much.

The Expropriation Act is laying the foundation for future land grabs, after the same script as in Zimbabwe. There are no “good intentions” behind this law.

What do its apologists think will happen when Ramaphosa is no longer president? Expropriation without compensation must be resisted with everything SA has.

The developed countries are forging ahead, with AI, robotics and technology. The ANC is pulling SA back into the dark ages with regressive laws and policies. The ANC needs to be kicked out of power for good.

Denver Furmage
Via BusinessLIVE

Ramaphosa ‘disappointed’ by Trump’s continued disregard for diplomatic channels

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he is disappointed by US President Donald Trump’s continued disregard for the use of diplomatic channels.
National
1 day ago

Ramaphosa worries over future US-SA ties

Trade remains unaffected by Trump move, but it is a product of bi-lateral relations, which have deteriorated between the two countries
National
1 day ago

Ramaphosa unveils rescue plan for local government in Sona

Local government failings are a threat to Eskom and water boards, says president as he outlines sweeping changes
National
2 days ago

SAM MKOKELI: Barking at Trump not the best strategy

Any SA team picked to negotiate a deal with the US president will need humility, writes Sam Mkokeli
Opinion
11 hours ago

Trump signs order to cut funding for South Africa over land policy, ICJ case

The White House said Washington will also formulate a plan to resettle white South African farmers and their families as refugees.
National
1 day ago

WATCH: Ramaphosa delivers 2025 state of the nation address

The speech is the president’s first as leader of the government of national unity
National
3 days ago
