President Cyril Ramaphosa takes the national salute below a statue of former president Nelson Mandela at the Cape Town City Hall ahead of his state of the nation address in Cape Town on February 6 2025. Picture: NIC BOTHMA/REUTERS
There was nothing in his ramblings about what he, or the ANC, have achieved over the past year, or indeed, since 1994. This is simply because there is not a single significant achievement he could point to.
That is why he blathers on mindlessly about “what we are going to do in the future”, not “what we have achieved in the past”. Truth be told, he and his party’s record shows a vast litany of failures, with those of his corrupt coterie of cadres.
His worst “achievement” may well turn out to be the destruction of the African Growth & Opportunity Act (Agoa) agreement, which is directly responsible for many thousands of SA jobs.
The president was disingenuous to claim that he and his ANC cadres are being “bullied” by the US, when it is he and his sidekick, Naledi Pandor, who abrogated the Agoa agreement, many times over, not US President Donald Trump.
Dennis Hoines
LETTER: Nothing to boast about in Sona
Failure blights record of Cyril Ramaphosa and ANC, with those of his corrupt coterie of cadres
Dennis Hoines
Via BusinessLIVE
