Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Nothing to boast about in Sona

Failure blights record of Cyril Ramaphosa and ANC, with those of his corrupt coterie of cadres

09 February 2025 - 15:34
President Cyril Ramaphosa takes the national salute below a statue of former president Nelson Mandela at the Cape Town City Hall ahead of his state of the nation address in Cape Town on February 6 2025. Picture: NIC BOTHMA/REUTERS
President “Sofa Cyril” Ramaphosa’s bland, dreary state of the national address on Thursday evening was once again all about “what we are going to do” (“Ramaphosa unveils rescue plan for local government in Sona”, February 6).

There was nothing in his ramblings about what he, or the ANC, have achieved over the past year, or indeed, since 1994. This is simply because there is not a single significant achievement he could point to.

That is why he blathers on mindlessly about “what we are going to do in the future”, not “what we have achieved in the past”. Truth be told, he and his party’s record shows a vast litany of failures, with those of his corrupt coterie of cadres.

His worst “achievement” may well turn out to be the destruction of the African Growth & Opportunity Act (Agoa) agreement, which is directly responsible for many thousands of SA jobs.

The president was disingenuous to claim that he and his ANC cadres are being “bullied” by the US, when it is he and his sidekick, Naledi Pandor, who abrogated the Agoa agreement, many times over, not US President Donald Trump.

Dennis Hoines
Via BusinessLIVE

READ IN FULL: GNU successes and a plan to save local government

Ramaphosa's state of the nation address in full
National
2 days ago

NHI now in the hands of Cyril Ramaphosa’s ministerial advisory committee

Organised business remains sceptical of the NHI and its elusive funding model
National
2 days ago

WATCH: What business wants from Sona

Business Day TV spoke to Khulekani Mathe, CEO of Business Unity SA
National
3 days ago

S’THEMBISO MSOMI: Foreign policy to take centre stage in Cyril Ramaphosa’s Sona

The ANC, DA and other GNU members have been guilty of playing to the gallery and deepening divisions on matters in which they are actually not too ...
Opinion
3 days ago

Ramaphosa unveils rescue plan for local government in Sona

Local government failings are a threat to Eskom and water boards, says president as he outlines sweeping changes
National
2 days ago

WATCH: Ramaphosa delivers 2025 state of the nation address

The speech is the president’s first as leader of the government of national unity
National
3 days ago
