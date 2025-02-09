The spotlight is now focused on racially discriminatory laws in SA due to the new aggressively conservative government in the US, an important trading partner.
LETTER: Free market is colour-blind
The spotlight is now focused on racially discriminatory laws in SA due to the new aggressively conservative government in the US, an important trading partner.
International companies and large SA companies have up to now just sucked up whatever the race-obsessed government legislates, as they needed to protect their investments.
We can all see the economic disaster that has resulted at state-owned enterprises and municipalities where these policies of BEE and employment equity have acted as a wrecking ball.
The government needs to realise that by cutting off the most qualified and skilled workers, of whatever race, from this “transformed” economy, it is causing huge inefficiencies and now economic destruction of those sectors.
Milton Freeman wrote in 1962: “We have already seen how a free market separates economic efficiency from irrelevant characteristics. The purchaser of bread does not know whether it was made from wheat grown by a white man or a negro, by a Christian or a Jew.
“In consequence, the producer of wheat is in a position to use resources as effectively as he can, regardless of what the attitudes of the community may be towards the colour, the religion, or other characteristics of the people he hires.
“So self-interest on the part of employers will induce them to make hiring decisions that are category-blind: the most productive and least costly worker will be hired. A rational business or corporation has powerful incentives not to discriminate.”
The SA government has tried to short-circuit the above system of productivity to achieve racial representation. If it had worked and there is rapid economic growth and efficiency, we would all be smiling. But it has not, so time for reset.
Rob Tiffin
Cape Town
