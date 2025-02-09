Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Free market is colour-blind

09 February 2025 - 15:24
The spotlight is now focused on racially discriminatory laws in SA due to the new aggressively conservative government in the US, an important trading partner.

International companies and large SA companies have up to now just sucked up whatever the race-obsessed government legislates, as they needed to protect their investments.

We can all see the economic disaster that has resulted at state-owned enterprises and municipalities where these policies of BEE and employment equity have acted as a wrecking ball.

The government needs to realise that by cutting off the most qualified and skilled workers, of whatever race, from this “transformed” economy, it is causing huge inefficiencies and now economic destruction of those sectors.

Milton Freeman wrote in 1962: “We have already seen how a free market separates economic efficiency from irrelevant characteristics. The purchaser of bread does not know whether it was made from wheat grown by a white man or a negro, by a Christian or a Jew.

“In consequence, the producer of wheat is in a position to use resources as effectively as he can, regardless of what the attitudes of the community may be towards the colour, the religion, or other characteristics of the people he hires.

“So self-interest on the part of employers will induce them to make hiring decisions that are category-blind: the most productive and least costly worker will be hired. A rational business or corporation has powerful incentives not to discriminate.”

The SA government has tried to short-circuit the above system of productivity to achieve racial representation. If it had worked and there is rapid economic growth and efficiency, we would all be smiling. But it has not, so time for reset.

Rob Tiffin
Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

READ IN FULL: GNU successes and a plan to save local government

Ramaphosa's state of the nation address in full
National
2 days ago

OMPHILE MAOTWE: Banking sector a stumbling block to re-industrialisation

Capital allocation remains skewed in favour of sectors that already hold economic power
Opinion
3 days ago

ALAN BEESLEY: SA can no longer ignore the failure of BBBEE

To reject it is to embrace an Opportunity Fund that offers a genuine chance to right the wrongs of the past and build an inclusive future
Opinion
3 days ago

Parks Tau commits to consultation on Transformation Fund

The fund aims to raise R100bn by 2029, and trade minister Parks Tau says it is not about imposing new obligations
National
2 weeks ago

HILARY JOFFE: Tau’s proposed Transformation Fund raises real concerns

Fears the new regime will be even worse in the sourcing and spending of private sector funds
Opinion
2 weeks ago
